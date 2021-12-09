PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise girls win high-scoring game, 77-60

The Enterprise girls scored their most points and had their highest scoring game in nine years Thursday night in winning a 77-60 decision at R.E. Lee in high school basketball action.

The 77 points matches the 77 scored by Enterprise against Elba on Jan. 30, 2012. The total 137 points was the most since the since game against Elba, which featured 149 points (77-72).

Enterprise led 31-26 at halftime before exploding for 46 second-half points to pull away. The Wildcats posted 24 in the third and 22 in the fourth quarter.

Jaida Gosha had 29 points to lead Enterprise, 21 coming in the second half. Dashia Nelson followed with 18 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. A ye vion Grimes added nine points, four in the fourth quarter.

Aliyah Postma had a game-high 33 for Lee, 18 coming in the second half.

Rehobeth 55, Wicksburg 29: McKenna Linder had 20 points and Maurissia Walker 16 to lead Rehobeth.

Kelsey Ellenburg had 12 points and Kara Cox seven for Wicksburg.

Samson 57, Slocomb 47: Alli Brooke Godwin had 16 points, Brantley Edberg 13 and Shaylei Mock 11 to lead Samson.