PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise girls win high-scoring game, 77-60

The Enterprise girls scored their most points and had their highest scoring game in nine years Thursday night in winning a 77-60 decision at R.E. Lee in high school basketball action.
The 77 points matches the 77 scored by Enterprise against Elba on Jan. 30, 2012. The total 137 points was the most since the since game against Elba, which featured 149 points (77-72).
Enterprise led 31-26 at halftime before exploding for 46 second-half points to pull away. The Wildcats posted 24 in the third and 22 in the fourth quarter.
Jaida Gosha had 29 points to lead Enterprise, 21 coming in the second half. Dashia Nelson followed with 18 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. A ye vion Grimes added nine points, four in the fourth quarter.
Aliyah Postma had a game-high 33 for Lee, 18 coming in the second half.
Rehobeth 55, Wicksburg 29: McKenna Linder had 20 points and Maurissia Walker 16 to lead Rehobeth.
Kelsey Ellenburg had 12 points and Kara Cox seven for Wicksburg.
Samson 57, Slocomb 47: Alli Brooke Godwin had 16 points, Brantley Edberg 13 and Shaylei Mock 11 to lead Samson.
Gracie Ward had 21 to pace Slocomb with Chesnee Aplin and Raelee Whitaker adding 10 points each.
G.W. Long 69, Providence Christian 17: All nine Rebels scored, led by Emmaline Hughes with 15 points, Ally Whitehead with 13 and Makenna Long with 11.
Annabeth Townsend led Providence Christian with nine points.
Lee-Scott 42, Lakeside 29: Eliza Eriksen had nine points and Chloe Helms eight for Lakeside (4-2) in the loss.
Northside Methodist 54, Houston County 30: Dana Cool had 14 points and Layna Grooms and Kayden Williams had 10 points each with Williams adding seven rebounds and six assists to lead Northside Methodist’s win in regular season action.
Diamond Ealey-Carter led Houston County with 24 points.
Houston Academy 51, Zion Chapel 6: Sara Bourkard had 11 points and Marley Conner seven to lead HA’s win.
Brantley Invitational
Luverne 62, Elba 48: A’Lyric Whitfield had 22 points and Nina Williams 20 to lead Elba.
Khashyia Richardson had 15 points, Aniyah Burnett 14 and Kierra Suddith and Desinty Pressley 10 each for Luverne.
Goshen drops out: Goshen dropped out of the Brantley Invitational after several players came down with the flu.
Varsity Boys
Providence Christian 48, G.W. Long 40: Providence Christian hit 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to break open a close game late.
Powell Phillips led PCS with 16 points. Charlie Leger added 10 points, all in the fourth quarter, including 4-of-6 free throws.
Kobie Stringer had 14 points and Blayne McDaniel eight for G.W. Long.
Houston Academy 73, Zion Chapel 27: All eight Raiders scored, led by Adam Kesserwani with 19 points and Kaydn Mitchell with 16. Malone Liddon and Rod Jackson added nine points each.
Brady Cobb and Cole McDaniel had six points each for Zion Chapel.
R.E. Lee 57, Enterprise 56: Enterprise lost its second straight game in the final seconds, falling at R.E. Lee 57-56. The Wildcats made only 12-of-32 free throws in the game, including just 3-of-9 in the fourth quarter. They led 45-40 going into the last period.
Elijah Terry had 17 points, Ken Mitchell 12 and Dylan Baldwin 10 for Enterprise.
Wicksburg 71, Rehobeth 60: For Wicksburg (4-5), Dalton Taggart had 17, Devontae White 15, Jackson Glover 14 and Clay Morrison had 11.
For Rehobeth, Cotton Trotter had 16 and Caden Wright had 13.
Northside Methodist 66, Houston County 55: Kane Helder scored 20 points, Allen Corbin 18 and Jayden Watkins 12 to pace NMA to the win.
Slocomb 65, Samson 27: Rashawn Miller had 18 points, while Jaylen Nobles, Cade Birge and Brock Hatcher all had 12 points each to lead Slocomb.
Jacob Branch led Samson with seven points.
Pike Liberal Arts 60, Morgan Academy 29: Austin Cross had 15 points, Ian Foster 11 and Drew Nelson had 10 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts. Mario Davenport had a team-high six rebounds.
Daleville Christmas Tournament
Carroll 74, Geneva County 45: Five players scored in double figures to pace Carroll to a 74-55 win over Geneva County in the opening round of the boys Daleville Christmas Tournament Thursday afternoon.
Johnny Coleman had 16 points, Raquille Reed and Bryson Dawkins both had 13 points and Jordan Killings and LaKeith Person had 10 each. Dawkins also had 12 rebounds and Coleman and Killings had eight each.
For Geneva County, Emmanuel Henderson had 19 points and nine rebounds and KenLi Preyer had nine points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Abbeville 77, Geneva 56: The T trio of Trent, Travontae and Tyrek combined for 65 points to lead Abbeville over Geneva at the Daleville Christmas Tournament.
Trent Lingo had 32 points, Travontae Glanton 18 and Tyrek Coleman 15 for the Yellow Jackets (4-2).
Noah Johnson had 15 points, Evan Griffin 14 and Avery Perry 10 for Geneva.
Richard Robertson’s Andalusia Christmas Tournament
Monroe County 58, Opp 44: JaKanye Mount had 11 points and nine rebounds and DaDa Stoudemire nine points and six rebounds to lead Opp in a tournament opening-round game.
Kelveon Booker had 18 points, while Harvey Ruffin and Luckerrian Carter had 15 points each for Monroe County, which hit eight 3-pointers.
Georgiana 87, Kinston 32: The Bulldogs fell in the opening round to Georgianna.
Brantley Invitational
Calhoun 80, Elba 35: Zaydrian Daniels had eight points and Kimdarius Hill six for Elba.
Junior Varsity
Slocomb boys 50, Samson 40: Quincy Owens had 18 points and Anthony Carroll had nine to pace Slocomb.
Sawyer Sewell had 19 points and Kaydin Moore had 10 for Samson.
G.W. Long boys 28, Providence Christian 26: Will Bush had nine points and Cameron Richards seven for G.W. Long.
Eb Anderson had nine points and Calvin McClintock eight for PCS.
Zion Chapel 43, Houston Academy 34: Slade Grantham had 24 points and Mason Stuart 11 to lead Zion Chapel.
Judson Bailey had 12 points and Brayden Eubanks 10 for Houston Academy.