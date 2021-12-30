PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise girls win tournament title; Pike Lib boys fall in finals

The Enterprise girls basketball team built a big lead early and coasted to a 61-45 victory over Crestview (Fla.) on Thursday to win the Elba Christmas Classic.

The Wildcats led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, 40-23 at halftime and 54-29 after three periods.

Five players had between eight and 14 points for Enterprise, led by Jaida Gosha with 14. Joye Anderson had 12, Alayna Dean 10 and Daisha Nelson and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had eight each.

Katiya Casey led Crestview with 12 points.

Pike Lib boys fall in finals: A night after a dramatic game-winning half-court shot by Austin Cross, the Pike Liberal Patriots lost a late one in the finals of the Hilton Sandestin Beach Shootout Thursday, falling to Breathitt (Ky.) 56-53.

The loss was the first of the season after 13 straight wins for Pike Lib.

Cross led the Patriots in Thursday’s final with 14 points. Darryl Lee and Mario Davenport both earned 10 points. Drew Nelson added eight points.

Cross, Lee and Davenport were all selected to the all-tournament team for Pike Lib.