Prep basketball roundup: Enterprise wins Florala tournament

FLORALA - Enterprise raced to a 28-10 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 71-33 win over Florala to win the Florala Christmas Tournament Saturday night.
All 10 Wildcats scored with Quentin Hayes leading the way with 17 and Jared Smith nine. Elijah Terry and Jordan Hines had eight each and three others had seven points for EHS.
Greenville 87, Charles Henderson 86 (OT): In the tournament third place game, Greenville outscored Charles Henderson 12-11 in overtime to take the one-point win.
Tyler Mallory had 38 points to lead Greenville. Dawson Sharlah had 16 and Chauncey Stewart had 13 points, including 10 of the Tigers’ 12 in the overtime.
Akieves Short led Charles Henderson with 37 points, including two free throws with 0.6 second left to send the game into overtime. Jywon Boyd and Tay Knox both had 13 points for Charles Henderson (10-4).
Slocomb Holiday Hoops
Ariton 63, Ashford 46: Nate Oliver scored 17 to lead the Purple Cats, while Ian Senn followed with 16.
Isaiah Johnson contributed 10.
Ashford was led by DeChristian Newton with 15 and John Luke Lasseter added 10.
Dale County 73, Slocomb 55: Keshaun Martin had 26 points and six steals, Steven Mitchell had 11 points and Christian Ross had 12 rebounds for Dale County.
Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 24 and Brody Campbell with 16.
Regular Season
Dothan 64, Hewitt-Trussville 54: Jayden Folmar scored 16, Thomas Dowd 14 and Kolby Reese 13 for the Wolves.
Abbeville Christian 40, Springwood 72: Dylan Crawford scored 11 and Dre Cobb eight to lead the Generals.
Varsity girls
Slocomb Holiday Hoops
Samson 52, Elba 40: Kinley Johnson led the way with 16 points as Samson improved to 9-2.
Brantley Edberg added 14, Shaylei Mock 11 and Alli Godwin eight.
Elba was led by Jaylyn Baker with 17 and Nina Williams with eight.
Houston Academy 44, Dale County 37: Camille Reeves scored 16 to lead the Raiders.
Dale County was led by Cheyann Beasley with 17 and Kaunah Helms with 16.
Headland 31, Slocomb 29: Alexis Neal scored 15 to lead the Rams.
Slocomb was led by Ally Price and Chesnee Aplin with eight each.
Geneva County 73, Poplar Springs (Fla.) 36: Karoline Striplin had a season-high 37 points along with 22 rebounds, nine assists and eight blocked shots to lead Geneva County over Poplar Springs.
Striplin, a Tennessee signee, also surpassed the 2,500 career-scoring mark during the game.
Jordyn Alston earned 22 points for Geneva County (7-5).
Aubrey Smith had nine points for the Atomics (10-3).
Florala Christmas Tournament
Geneva 59, Laurel Hill 17: Madison Johnson had 18 points and Brooklyn Kemmerlin and Melody Watson 10 each for Geneva.
Regular Season
Abbeville Christian 58, Springwood 20: Anna Grace Blalock scored 22 and had 15 rebounds for ACA.
Caroline Armstrong had 19 points and eight rebounds and Amiyah Govan had 18 points and 14 rebounds.
