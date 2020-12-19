Prep basketball roundup: Enterprise wins Florala tournament

FLORALA - Enterprise raced to a 28-10 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 71-33 win over Florala to win the Florala Christmas Tournament Saturday night.

All 10 Wildcats scored with Quentin Hayes leading the way with 17 and Jared Smith nine. Elijah Terry and Jordan Hines had eight each and three others had seven points for EHS.

Greenville 87, Charles Henderson 86 (OT): In the tournament third place game, Greenville outscored Charles Henderson 12-11 in overtime to take the one-point win.

Tyler Mallory had 38 points to lead Greenville. Dawson Sharlah had 16 and Chauncey Stewart had 13 points, including 10 of the Tigers’ 12 in the overtime.

Akieves Short led Charles Henderson with 37 points, including two free throws with 0.6 second left to send the game into overtime. Jywon Boyd and Tay Knox both had 13 points for Charles Henderson (10-4).

Slocomb Holiday Hoops

Ariton 63, Ashford 46: Nate Oliver scored 17 to lead the Purple Cats, while Ian Senn followed with 16.

Isaiah Johnson contributed 10.

Ashford was led by DeChristian Newton with 15 and John Luke Lasseter added 10.