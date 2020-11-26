Prep basketball roundup: Eufaula and Ashford girls win tournaments

Eufaula defeated McGill-Toolen 53-47 in the championship game to win the 16-team Robertsville Pre-Thanksgiving Tournament title on Wednesday.

Kaitlin Peterson led the way with 26 points, while Zahria Hoskey scored 13 and MiKasia Floyd 8.

On Tuesday, Eufaula beat Jackson 83-38 as Peterson pumped in 38 points and Denahria Hicks scored 13 and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Hokey added 11 points and Iyauna Gordy scored seven.

On Monday, Eufaula beat Baker 65-47 as Peterson had 23 points and seven rebounds.

Hoskey scored 15, Hicks 14 with 11 rebounds and Floyd seven with 10 rebounds.

NMA Tournament

Ashford girls win tourney: Ashford defeated host Northside Methodist Academy 48-30 to win the tournament championship on Tuesday.

Trinity McCree led Ashford with 18 points, followed by Jakena Curl with 10.

On Monday, Ashford defeated Bethlehem 47-13 as Hope Hogan scored 14 and Nevaeh Williams 12.