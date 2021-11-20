Prep Basketball Roundup: Eufaula boys edge Huffman

Eufaula held off Huffman 65-62 in boys high school basketball action Saturday afternoon at Eufaula High School.

Tony Coleman scored 20 points to lead Eufaula, hitting four of the Tigers seven 3-pointers in the game. Twins Joshua and Caleb Paige followed with 17 and 13 points.

Hewitt-Trussville 70, Dothan 66 (OT): Dothan fell on Saturday at Hewitt-Trussville 70-66.

AJ Porter had 15 points, JD Palm had 14 points, Bryson Berry 12 and Thomas Dowd 11 for the Wolves in the loss.

Harvest falls in finals: The Harvest Christian boys lost in the championship of the Falcons Invitational to Amory (Miss.), which defended its title at the tournament on Saturday with a 72-57 win over the host Falcons.

Zavier Womack led Harvest with 35 points and 17 rebounds and Jacob Miller added 12 points and six rebounds. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

Michael Spotts led Amory with 28 points. Amory advanced to the finals with a 43-35 win over Trinity earlier on Saturday.

Emmanuel Christian falls in consolation: Emmanuel Christian lost in the Falcons Invitational consolation game to New Life of Millbrook 47-36.