PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula boys, girls down Abbeville

Patrick Screws scored 28 points, with 13 of those coming in the first quarter, in leading Eufaula past Abbeville 74-42 on Friday night in boys high school basketball action.

Josh Paige added 11 points, Caleb Paige 10 and Jaylen Guilford seven.

Abbeville was led by Trent Lingo with 11 and Tyrek Coleman with 10.

Varsity Girls

Eufaula 67, Abbeville 35: Zahria Hoskey scored 11, got eight steals and pulled down five rebounds for the Tigers.

Brooke Hallman contributed 10 points.

For Abbeville, Ja’mya Glover scored 17.

The Tigers finished regular season play with a 21-7 record and an 11-game winning streak.