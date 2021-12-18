PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula boys roar to win at Hewitt-Trussville

Playing for the first time after an injury, Tony Coleman scored 25 points to power Class 6A No. 4 Eufaula to a 71-49 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Paige added 21 points and Patrick Screws 15 for the Tigers (9-1).
Abbeville 80, Barbour County 61: Abbeville overcame the 44-point effort of Barbour County’s Dy’Qweshon Grubbs to beat the Jaguars on Saturday.
Trevontae Glanton had 22 points and Tyrek Coleman and Trent Lingo both had 14 points for Abbeville.
Grubbs scored 30 of his 44 in the first half, hitting eight 3-pointers. Martarius Griggs added nine points.
Mike Miller Classic
Charles Henderson 76, Dothan 74: The Wolves missed a last-second shot and the Trojans held on for the win.
Five players scored in double figures for Charles Henderson, led by Akeieves Shorts with 19 points. Jywon Boyd had 16, Jayden Spearman 13 and Cody Youngblood with 12. Tay Knox earned 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
JD Palm had 16 points, Quinton Norton 12, Thomas Dowd 11 and Jayvis Moton, Javierre Jackson and AJ Porter Jr. all had nine points each for Dothan.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic
Dale County 69, Ariton 50: Andrew Martin had 19 points, JoJo Rodgers 17, Cole Weed 15 and Christian Ross had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dale County, which also got 12 rebounds from Tariq Russell.
Ariton was led by Ian Senn with 19 points. Isaiah Johnson and Landon Tyler both added eight points.
Ashford 57, Slocomb 54: Kobie Small had 16 points, Pete Reaves 10 and Cam Fields nine to lead Ashford.
Jaylen Nobles led Slocomb with 23 points. Rayshawn Miller had 15 and Brock Hatcher added eight.
Cottondale Christmas Classic
Mosely (Fla.) 71, Wiregrass Kings 53: Will Holland had 14 points, Christian Miller 12 and Aden Spann 10 to lead the Kings in the Saturday game.
Varsity Girls
Jack Schweeers CCC Tournament
St. James 49, G.W. Long 37: The Class 2A No. 3 ranked G.W. Long girls basketball team lost for the first time in regular-season play in almost exactly two years, dropping a 49-37 decision to Class 4A No. 9 St. James Saturday night at the Jack Schweers CCC Tournament hosted by Trinity of Montgomery.
The Rebels were 7-0 going into the game. They won 15 regular season games last year before losing in the postseason tournament and won 10 straight at the end of the regular season in 2019. The last loss was on Dec. 21, 2019 against Mars Hill Bible at the Wallace-Hanceville Christmas Tournament.
In Saturday’s loss, Emmaline Hughes had 10 points and both Maleah and Makenna Long had eight points each.
Ava Card had 23 points and KK Hall 13 for St. James.
Long drops to a Monday’s loser’s bracket game against Class 3A No. 4 Montgomery Academy at 5 p.m.
Mike Miller Classic
Dothan 56, R.E. Lee 53: Amiyah Rollins had 31 points and Monica Morrison seven to pace Dothan’s win.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic
Houston Academy 51, Ariton 17: Lauren Baker and Mary Helen Mendheim both had 11 points and Sara Bourkard nine to lead HA.
Anna Kilcrease had five points to lead Ariton.
Ashford 42, Slocomb 6: Trinity McCree had 13 points and Amiyah Lewis had 11 for Ashford.
Gracie Ward had three points to lead Slocomb.
Big Orange Classic
Hoover 75, Eufaula 38: Zahria Hoskey had 18 points and Brooke Hallman eight in the Tigers loss Saturday at Hoover’s Big Orange Classic.
Regular Season
Abbeville 59, Barbour County 34: Ja’mya Glover earned a quadruple double of 25 points, 21 rebounds, 11 steals and 10 blocks to pace the Jackets over the Jaguars.
Bree Hardamon added a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Anesia Eutsey led Barbour County with 11 points.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville boys 51, Barbour County 16: Keshon Glanton, Ra’darion Glover and Ahmod Billins had nine points each to lead Abbeville.
Requan Hill and Jayvious Morris had five points each for Barbour County.
Late Friday
Varsity Boys
Headland 79, Abbeville 61: Patrick Burke, in his first game back after missing a month with a nagging injury, scored 32 points to pace the Ram win over the country rival Yellow Jackets.