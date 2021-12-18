PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula boys roar to win at Hewitt-Trussville

Playing for the first time after an injury, Tony Coleman scored 25 points to power Class 6A No. 4 Eufaula to a 71-49 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday afternoon.

Caleb Paige added 21 points and Patrick Screws 15 for the Tigers (9-1).

Abbeville 80, Barbour County 61: Abbeville overcame the 44-point effort of Barbour County’s Dy’Qweshon Grubbs to beat the Jaguars on Saturday.

Trevontae Glanton had 22 points and Tyrek Coleman and Trent Lingo both had 14 points for Abbeville.

Grubbs scored 30 of his 44 in the first half, hitting eight 3-pointers. Martarius Griggs added nine points.

Mike Miller Classic

Charles Henderson 76, Dothan 74: The Wolves missed a last-second shot and the Trojans held on for the win.

Five players scored in double figures for Charles Henderson, led by Akeieves Shorts with 19 points. Jywon Boyd had 16, Jayden Spearman 13 and Cody Youngblood with 12. Tay Knox earned 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.