PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula downs Russell County in foul-plagued game

In a foul-plagued game that featured 72 free throws, the Eufaula Tigers came out on top over Russell County 75-65 in high school boys basketball action Thursday night in Eufaula.

Yhonzae Pierre had 18 points and both Thomas Hill and Patrick Screws had 17 each to lead the Tigers (11-9). LeKeveyonte Pugh added nine points.

Eufaula hit 28-of-46 free throws, with Pierre knocking down 10-of-15, Hill 6-of-8 and Screws 5-of-8. Russell County was 16-of-26 at the foul line. Overall, 55 fouls were called plus one technical foul during the game.

Joshua Battle had 18 points to lead Russell County. Kwame Davis added 13 and Khalil Williams 10.

Pike County 66, Cottonwood 53: Ian Foster had 12 points, while Chamarion Brown, Markelis Hobdy and Kam Christian had 11 points each for Pike County (6-10).

Jalen Culver had 21 points and Anthony Pressley 14 for Cottonwood (8-13).

Daleville 61, Emmanuel Christian 39: Moses McDowell had 22 points, followed by Caden Elmore with 11 and Javeon McLeod with 10 lead Daleville (2-17).

Logan McNiel had 17 points and five rebounds and Luke Wood 13 points for Emmanuel Christian (0-22). Tristan Culp had a team-high six rebounds.

Highland Home 70, Zion Chapel 56: Slade Grantham had 28 points and Jacob Chestnutt 21 to lead Zion Chapel (12-12, 5-3) in the Class 3A, Area 4 loss.

Latregan Cooper had 19 points and Brice McKenzie 14 for the Flying Squadron.

Pike Liberal Arts 36, Goshen 29: Will Rice had 20 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts (4-18, 1-5) in a Class 2A, Area 4 win.

Jayden McNabb led Goshen (3-19, 0-6) with 13 points.

Elba 63, Wicksburg 51: Cody Gray had 20 points and Cameron Gray 15 to lead Elba (14-12).

For Wicksburg (5-16), Gabe Glover had 18 points and Tyler Williams 15.

Brantley 76, Florala 69: Keldric Brown had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jayden Parks had 25 points and Dylan Davis had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead Brantley (17-2) in the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Girls

Eufaula 69, Russell County 32: Ganielle Palmer had 19 points and eight assists and Iyauna Gordy had 17 points to lead Eufaula (20-1).

Quannesia Walton added 11 points and both Dejiah Williams and Arianna Turner had eight points with Williams also claiming eight rebounds.

Pike County 56, Cottonwood 41: Taniyah Green had 23 points, Ivy White 13 and Amity White nine for Pike County (16-8)

Saniya Keys and Ariya Tillman both had 11 points and Jada Miree 10 for Cottonwood (11-8).

Daleville 49, Emmanuel Christian 9: Jamariana Lewis had 15 points and Kiani Schmitz 17 to lead Daleville (3-13) in the win.

Highland Home 50, Zion Chapel 36: Shea Wambles and Riley Bannin had 10 points each for Zion Chapel (3-17, 3-5), which lost but improved from its 29-point loss from Jan. 9 to the Flying Squadron. Madison Meeks and Elly Sheets added seven points each for the Rebels in the Class 2A, Area 4 meeting.

Elba 59, Wicksburg 46: A’Lyric Whitfield had 21 points and Tajah Purvis nine points to lead Elba (18-5).

Kelsey Ellenburg and Bella Sellers had 16 points each to lead Wicksburg (6-15).

Brantley 57, Florala 40: A.C. Free had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Coco Stamps 13 points and Jahyia Oliver 11 points and eight rebounds, while Myia Mount added eight points and 15 rebounds to lead Brantley (7-5, 4-1) in a Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Goshen 48, Pike Liberal Arts 17: Goshen (7-14, 2-5) defeated Pike Liberal Arts (1-14, 0-6) in a Class 2A, Area 4 game on Thursday. No details were available.

Junior Varsity

Elba 51, Wicksburg 46 (OT): Javante Griggs had 19 points and Jordan Hammonds 10 to lead Elba.

For Wicksburg, Brodie Rainey had 13 points and Landon Davenport 12.