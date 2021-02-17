Prep basketball roundup: Eufaula, Geneva get sub-regional wins

EUFAULA – Joshua Paige scored 24 points, which included hitting six 3-pointers, in leading the Eufaula past Robert E. Lee 78-48 in the Class 6A sub-regional basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Rodarious Thomas followed with 15 points, while Tyon Mitchell scored 11 and Caleb Pagie added nine.

Eufaula hosts a regional first round game on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Northridge.

Class 4A

Geneva 73, St. James 57: Tyrese McIntyre scored 20 in leading the Panthers to the sub-regional victory on Wednesday.

Damion Kemmerlin added 17 points and Trevon Kemmerlin was right behind with 16.

Class 4A

Booker T. Washington 63, Dale County 49: Christian Ross had a big night for the Warriors with 16 points and 16 rebounds, but the season came to an end for Dale County in the sub-regional loss on the road.

Keshaun Martin followed Ross in scoring for Dale County with 12 points, while Terrance Green added 10.

Dale County ends its season at 20-8.