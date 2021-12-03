PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula holds off Carroll

OZARK – Joshua Paige scored on a put-back with under a minute to play for the go-ahead basket and Eufaula held on to defeat Carroll 62-61 on Friday night in boys varsity basketball action.
Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins got off a shot with 11 seconds left, but it was partially blocked and the Tigers held on for the win.
Paige led Eufaula with 21 points, while Caleb Paige added 19 and Patrick Screws scored 14.
Dawkins led Carroll with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Raquille Reed and Johnny Coleman each scored 11 and Jordan Killings contributed 10.
Elba 58, New Brockton 42: Kimdarius Hill led a balanced Elba attack with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Alvin Henderson contributed 15 points, while Chase Peterson scored 10 with 12 rebounds and Byron Burks scored 10 with 11 rebounds.
New Brockton was led by Matt Smith with 19 points and Baylon Foster with 13.
G.W. Long 83, Samson 35: Tanner Johnston scored 16, Kobie Stringer 15 and Jakirre Redding 11 for the Rebels.
Samson was led by Jacob Branch with 12 and Luke Reid with eight.
Sneads (Fla.) 58, Ashford 56 (2 OTs): The Yellow Jackets were led by Cam Fields with 21 and Kobe Small with 12
Opp 40, Luverne 29: Jabarri Hill scored 12 points and A.J. Coleman scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds for the Bobcats.
Gray Jennings pulled down 12 rebounds.
Donta Smith led Luverne with 11 points.
Emmanuel Christian 43, Calvary Christian (Fla.) 38: Kyle Kirchhoff scored 27 and had 12 rebounds for Emmanuel.
Tristan Culp had seven rebounds and four blocks.
Varsity Girls
Geneva 69, Florala 52: Makaley Boswell scored 22 and Melody Watson scored 20 and pulled down 17 rebounds for the Panthers.
Rayanna Ausley added eight points, five steals and five assists.
Kyndra Anthony led Florala with 22 points and Sharae Coleman scored 16.
G.W. Long 59, Samson 35: Makenna Long scored 21 in leading the Rebels.
Emma Claire Long scored 12, while Lilly Grace Payne and Emmaline Hughes each scored 10.
Samson was led by Alli Brooke Goodwin with 13 points and Paige Norris with eight.
Jeff Davis 44, Dothan 38: Amiyah Rollins scored 13 and Jayla Franklin added 13 points for Dothan.
Northside Methodist 44, Dale County 13: Layna Grooms led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Addie Forrester added nine points.
Cottonwood 63, Providence Christian 45: Saniya Keys poured in 32 points and Diamond Acree added 16 for the Bears.
Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 22 and Lani Shivers with eight.
Eufaula 66, Carroll 33: Brooke Hallman scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers.
Ganielle Palmer, Zahria Hoskey and Iyauna Gordy each scored 11.
Taliyah Carter scored 14 for Carroll.
Calvary Christian (Fla.) 57, Emmanuel Christian 38: For Emmanuel, Emma Gurman scored 19, Ragan Vinson scored nine and Maddy Hall had eight rebounds.
Luverne 46, Opp 24: Vanessa Stoudemire scored 18 and had five rebounds for Opp.
Junior Varsity
Eufaula 46, Carroll 38: Antron Mitchell scored 14 and Zyon Williams nine for the Tigers.
The Eagles were led by Peyton Plott with 11 points and Lakeith Person with nine.
G.W. Long 48, Samson 19: Cameron Richards scored 11, while AJ Dyson and Brayden Whitehead scored seven each for the Rebels.
Brody White scored six for the Tigers.
G.W. Long 48, Samson 19: The Tigers were led by Brody White with six points.
Sneads (Fla.) 33, Ashford 21: Pete Reaves scored nine for Ashford.
Opp 28, Luverne 27: Dorian Harris scored 11 and Marcell Newsome nine along with 16 rebounds for Opp.
Phillip Howard added 10 rebounds for the Bobcats.