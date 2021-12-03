PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula holds off Carroll

OZARK – Joshua Paige scored on a put-back with under a minute to play for the go-ahead basket and Eufaula held on to defeat Carroll 62-61 on Friday night in boys varsity basketball action.

Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins got off a shot with 11 seconds left, but it was partially blocked and the Tigers held on for the win.

Paige led Eufaula with 21 points, while Caleb Paige added 19 and Patrick Screws scored 14.

Dawkins led Carroll with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Raquille Reed and Johnny Coleman each scored 11 and Jordan Killings contributed 10.

Elba 58, New Brockton 42: Kimdarius Hill led a balanced Elba attack with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Alvin Henderson contributed 15 points, while Chase Peterson scored 10 with 12 rebounds and Byron Burks scored 10 with 11 rebounds.

New Brockton was led by Matt Smith with 19 points and Baylon Foster with 13.

G.W. Long 83, Samson 35: Tanner Johnston scored 16, Kobie Stringer 15 and Jakirre Redding 11 for the Rebels.

Samson was led by Jacob Branch with 12 and Luke Reid with eight.