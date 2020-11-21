Prep basketball roundup: Eufaula rallies late to beat Hoover

Nene Nelson had 14 points to lead Enterprise and Jada Gosha had eight.

Ariton 38, Highland Home 31: Zhee Oliver had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Alexis Johnson had 11 points and six steals to lead Ariton.

Sarah Snyder had 11 rebounds and Savanna Johnson 10 boards, while Lexie Willoughby had five stelas.

Wiregrass Kings 45, Byne Christian 18: Lydia Owens had 20 points and 20 rebounds and Tayler Clouse 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Wiregrass Kings. Claudia Perry added 11 rebounds and Grace Treadaway had seven assists.

Emmanuel Christian 49, Calvary Christian 27: Emma Grace Gurman had 12 points, Paetyn Wheeler nine points and Katie Wheeler eight for ECS.

Varsity boys

Enterprise 62, Charles Henderson 53: The Wildcats opened the season with a 62-53 win over Charles Henderson as Elijah Terry had 16 points, Quentin Hayes 14 and Josh McCray 11. Hayes led the rebounding with seven boards and Jalen Cunningham had five assists and four steals.

Akeives Shorts had 14 points and Cody Youngblood 13 for Charles Henderson.