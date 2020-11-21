Prep basketball roundup: Eufaula rallies late to beat Hoover

Twin brothers Caleb and Josh Paige both hit two free throws in the final 20 seconds, helping the Eufaula boys basketball team rally for a 68-65 win over Hoover at the Mountain Brook Spartan Turkey Jam Tournament Saturday afternoon.
The win moves Eufaula in Monday’s tournament semifinals against McAdory, which defeated Greenville. The two play at 4:30 p.m.
Hoover took a 65-64 lead after hitting a 3-pointer. Caleb Paige then hit two free throws to put the Tigers up one. After another missed Buccaneer 3-point attempt, Josh Paige hit two free throws, extending the Eufaula lead to three.
Hoover attempted a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed.
The Paige brothers paced Eufaula, combining for all but nine points. Caleb Paige had 30 points and Josh Paige 29.
DJ Fairley had 21 points to lead Hoover, which also got 16 from Chip Culpepper and 13 from Brody Grady.
Huffman boys 72, Dothan 45: Dothan fell on the road in Birmingham Saturday to the defending Class 6A state champion Huffman Vikings, 72-45.
Kevin Whatley Jr. had 12 points, Javierre Jackson 11 and CJ Shackleford seven for Dothan.
Varsity Girls
Huffman 50, Dothan 44: Dothan fell at Huffman on Saturday afternoon 50-44.
Amiyah Rollins led the Wolves with 17 points and Jayla Franklin had eight.
Jakayla Smoot led Huffman with 18 points and Mauryayla Coleman had 10.
Junior Varsity
Eufaula girls go 2-0 at tourney: Eufaula JV girls team won both of its games at a tournament hosted by Enterprise on Saturday, beating Carroll 34-32 and Elba 58-27 in the last two games.
In the win over Carroll, Dejiah Williams had 10 points and Heaven Duckworth nine. In the win over Elba, Duckworth had 12 points and Arianna Turner had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior High
Providence Christian boys 41, Houston Academy 21: Pearce Boone had 10 points, Frank Wells nine and Hudson Jordan eight for Providence Christian in a Saturday win over the Raiders.
Brayden Eubanks had eight for Houston Academy.
Friday night
Varsity Girls
Charles Henderson 46, Enterprise 38: Kristian Jackson had 17 points and KK Hobdy had 16 points to lead Charles Henderson.
Nene Nelson had 14 points to lead Enterprise and Jada Gosha had eight.
Ariton 38, Highland Home 31: Zhee Oliver had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Alexis Johnson had 11 points and six steals to lead Ariton.
Sarah Snyder had 11 rebounds and Savanna Johnson 10 boards, while Lexie Willoughby had five stelas.
Wiregrass Kings 45, Byne Christian 18: Lydia Owens had 20 points and 20 rebounds and Tayler Clouse 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Wiregrass Kings. Claudia Perry added 11 rebounds and Grace Treadaway had seven assists.
Emmanuel Christian 49, Calvary Christian 27: Emma Grace Gurman had 12 points, Paetyn Wheeler nine points and Katie Wheeler eight for ECS.
Varsity boys
Enterprise 62, Charles Henderson 53: The Wildcats opened the season with a 62-53 win over Charles Henderson as Elijah Terry had 16 points, Quentin Hayes 14 and Josh McCray 11. Hayes led the rebounding with seven boards and Jalen Cunningham had five assists and four steals.
Akeives Shorts had 14 points and Cody Youngblood 13 for Charles Henderson.
Houston County 67, Red Level 63: Ray McGrue had 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter when the Lions outscored the Tigers 19-13 to take the win.
Zatavion Peterman had 17 and Rashad Goods 12 for the Lions.
Demarcus Johnson and Kye Wright had 16 each or Red Level, Javen Poindexter had 13 and Dominic Williams had 10.
Wiregrass Kings 72, Byne Christian 35: Nolan Perry had 28 points, Aden Spann nine and Will Holland eight to lead the Kings win. Christian Miller had a team-high 8 rebounds and James Strickland had six steals.
Junior Varsity
Houston County boys 41, Red Level 24: Kyle Clark had 11 points and Leonard Mullins and Cam Jones had eight points each for Houston County.
Cole Smith and Treshun Lane had nine points each for Red Level.
Wiregrass Kings girls 36, Byne Christian (Ga.) 10: Grace Treadaway had 14 points and seven steals, five assists and five rebounds, Emma Graham 10 points and Addie Spann had a team-high six rebounds plus four steals to lead the Kings. Anna Ryan Sharp had five steals.
Junior High
Wiregrass Kings boys 51, Byne Christian 7: Luke Strickland had 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals, Alec Spann 18 points, seven rebounds, 10 steals and five assists to lead the Kings victory.
Jake Thompson added eight points, five steals and four rebounds.
