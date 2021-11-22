PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula teams open with wins at Mountain Brook tourney

Both the Eufaula girls and boys teams won opening-round games on Monday at the Spartan Turkey Jam Tournament in Mountain Brook.

The Eufaula girls claimed a 59-45 win over Guntersville, while the Tiger boys downed defending Class 7A state champion Oak Mountain 57-48.

In the girls game, Zahria Hoskey led EHS with 29 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists, while Brooke Hallman added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Iyauna Gordy had eight points and seven rebounds.

For the Eufaula boys, Caleb Paige had 19 points, while Patrick Screws had nine points and Josh Paige and Jaylen Guilford eight points each.

The Eufaula girls face Pell City, a winner over Chilton County, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the tournament semifinals. The Tiger boys face last year’s Class 6A runner-up Spanish Fort at 4:30 p.m. Spanish Fort beat Auburn 66-54 on Monday.

Charles Henderson boys also win at MB: Charles Henderson boys also won at the Spartan Turkey Jam on Monday, beating Clay-Chalkville 67-52.

Akieves Shorts had a team-high 16 points followed with Cody Youngblood with 15 points and Tay Knox with 14.