PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Eufaula teams win Lake City Classic

The Eufaula boys held off a furious Charles Henderson rally to beat the Trojans 84-79 and win the Thelma’s Lake City Classic on Friday night.

The victory gave Eufaula a sweep of the Classic titles as the Eufaula girls beat Charles Henderson 63-55 in double overtime in the girls championship.

In the boys game, Eufaula held a commanding 65-42 lead after three quarters. The Trojans then erupted for 37 points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by six 3-pointers, four from Jayden Spearman. The Tigers, though, held on thanks in part to 12-of-17 free-throw shooting in the final period.

Toney Coleman Jr., paced Eufaula with 26 points, including 7-of-10 free throws in the final period, and Lekeveyonte Pugh had 20 points. Yhonzae Pierre added 14 points, Thomas Hill 12 and Patrick Screws nine.

Spearman led CHHS with 22 points and both Austin Cross and Jywon Boyd had 20 points. The trio combined for 32 points in the final quarter with Spearman earning 12 and Boyd and Cross 10 each.

Eufaula girls 63, Charles Henderson 55 (2 OT): Eufaula outscored CHHS 12-4 in the second overtime to earn the victory.

The game was tied at 46 after regulation and at 51 all after the first overtime.

Ganielle Palmer led Eufaula with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Quannesia Walton had 16 points and Dejiah Williams earned 13 points and 16 rebounds.

KK Hobdy paced Charles Henderson with 24 points.

Carroll 64, Russell County 59: The Carroll girls basketball team defeated Russell County 69-64 in overtime to claim fifth place in Thelma’s Lake City Classic tournament in Eufaula on Friday night.

Ameyah Gray had a big night with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Aaliyah McCray had 12 points and eight rebounds and Taliyah Carter had 12 points and five assists.

Gray hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in OT to pull the Eagles within 64-63 and Carter made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal the victory.

Ryanna Harris hit two free throws at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Gray and McCray each made the all-tournament team.

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion

Chipley (Fla.) 45, Pike County 34: The Tigers won the Dothan Holiday Hoops Explosion, beating Pike County in the championship game, 45-34.

Amity White led Pike County with 11 points. Urriya Berry added nine.

Kinsleigh Hunter had 25 points to lead Chipley and Kelcy Cooper added 12.

White, Berry and Taniya Green were all named to the all-tournament team for Pike County.

Geneva County 52, Ashford 43: The Bulldogs were led by Jordyn Alston and Jayden Williams with 12 points each and Charlianna Boutwell with 10 in the consolation game of the tournament.

Ashford was led by Sydney Davis with 13 points, Trinity McCree with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists and Jakena Curl with nine points, four assists and four steals.