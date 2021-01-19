Prep basketball roundup: Eufaula wins on buzzer-beater

Josh Paige took it the length of the court in the final eight seconds, finishing with a game-winning layup at the buzzer to give Eufaula a 68-66 Class 6A, Area 3 win at Opelika.
Paige led the Tigers with 23 points. Caleb Paige, his twin brother, had 16 and Tyon Mitchell 11.
Headland 101, Rehobeth 74: Headland knocked down 19 3-pointers in the win.
Kell Brown scored 30 to lead the Rams, followed by Patrick Burke with 28 and Tavares Hardaman with 12.
Rehobeth was led by Jaquavious Welch with 31 and Parker Turner with 11.
Enterprise 63, Dothan 36: Enterprise clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title, downing the Wolves at the EHS gym.
The Wildcats improved to 15-4 overall and 5-0 in area play with one area game left with Prattville.
Dothan, which didn’t have head coach Janasky Fleming (COVID restriction), dropped to 8-10 and 2-2.
Quentin Hayes had 20 points and Jalen Cunningham nine points to lead Enterprise.
After a slow start by both teams, Enterprise took an 8-6 first-quarter lead to 23-11 at halftime and to 44-22 after three quarters before setting in for the 27-point win.
Derrick Fletcher led Dothan eight points, all in the second half.
Houston Academy 54, Slocomb 43: Kamryn Mitchell had 12 points and Corey Campbell had 11 to lead Houston Academy.
Jaylen Nobles had 17 points and Rashawn Miller 16 to lead Slocomb.
Geneva 66, Straughn 55: Damion Kemmerlin had 19 points, Tyrese McIntrye 14 and Trevon Kemmerlin 10 to lead Geneva in a Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Wicksburg 57, Providence Christian 46: Devontae White had 20 points and Dalton Taggart 10 to lead Wicksburg.
Abe Chancellor had 13 points and Gus Goldsborough 11 to lead Providence Christian.
Charles Henderson 59, Andalusia 46: Cody Youngblood had 19 points, Zack Henderson and Jywon Boyd 10 each and Akeives Shorts nine to lead Charles Henderson in a Class 5A, Area 4 win.
Dale County 65, Ashford 46: Keshaun Martin led Dale County with 17 points.
Tariq Russell and JoJo Rodgers each had 10 points and Christian Ross had 12 rebounds. All 13 Dale County players scored.
Ashford was led by DeChristian Newton with 15, while MarQuez McKnight and John Luke Lasseter each scored 10.
Opp 60, Pike County 43: The Bobcats improved to 13-0, 4-0 in area play.
Jaydon Lacey led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds, followed by Erik Matthews with 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Zack Hill with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Pike County was led by Caleb Foster and Ian Foster with nine points each.
Geneva County 65, Houston County 36: J’Quan Broxson scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds in helping the Bulldogs (13-2, 5-0) clinch the area title.
Colby Fuller scored 13, had seven rebounds and blocked three shots and Emmanuel Henderson scored 11 and had eight steals.
G.W. Long 62, Elba 50: Avery Roberts scored 24 to lead the Rebels, while Kobie Stringer scored 20.
Elba was led by Chrystyile Caldwell with 14 and Kimdarius Hill and Jacquez Prince nine points each.
Ariton 68, Northside Methodist 18: Kyron Danzey had 21 points and seven rebounds and Hayes Floyd had nine points and 12 rebounds to lead Ariton.
Ian Senn had eight points and Josh Williams, celebrating senior night along with Floyd, had seven points.
Justice Hallman led Northside Methodist with five points.
Chambers Academy 59, Lakeside 31: Rashun Upshaw had 11 points and Jeremiah Bowick seven in the loss for Lakeside.
Varsity Girls
Enterprise 38, Dothan 31: Jadia Gosha had 15 points and NeNe Nelson six to lead Enterprise in a Class 7A, Area 3 win.
Alexis Hudgens had 11 points and Jadalie Medeiros five to lead Dothan.
Eufaula 55, Opelika 51: Kaitlin Peterson had 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals and Denahria Hicks had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead Eufaula. Zahria Hoskey added nine points.
Kaitlyn Bryant had 16 points, La’dajah Hughley 13 and Ashanti Thomas had six for Opelika.
Northside Methodist 61, Ariton 28: Brooke Hallman scored 17 and Anna Lee Hathcock 16 in leading NMA.
Kailyn McMahen had a big game with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
For Ariton, Zhee Oliver scored 11.
Ashford 44, Dale County 31: Nevaeh Williams led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, while Jakena Curl added 15.
Keunah Helms scored 14 for Dale County.
Wicksburg 47, Providence Christian 38: Kelsey Ellenburg scored 12 to lead the Panthers.
Tori Snyder added 10 and Ella Grace Kelley nine.
Providence was led by AnnaBeth Townsend with 15 and Maybri Eldridge with eight.
Samson 51, Florala 40: The Tigers clinched the area title (16-2, 5-0) as Brantley Edberg scored 18, Kinley Johnson 15 and Trinity Jenkins nine.
Pike County 69, Opp 19: Allah Broadmax scored 21 and Kyah Rouse 14 for the Bulldogs.
Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 11 points and six rebounds.
Headland 52, Rehobeth 20: Alexus Neal scored 17, Jayden Blackmon 16 and Emma Grace Broyles 11 for Headland.
Rehobeth was led by McKenna Linder with 14.
Slocomb 40, Houston Academy 20: Gracie Ward scored 16 and Chesnee Aplin nine for Slocomb.
Caley Caldwell scored six for HA.
G.W. Long 47, Elba 36: Emmaline Hughes led the Rebels with 17 points.
Makenna Long scored 13 and Maleah Long 10.
Jaylyn Baker and Nina Williams had 11 points each for Elba and Baker earned 13 rebounds. Breanna Sanders had nine block shots for the Tigers.
Straughn 63, Geneva 61: Makaley Boswell had a big night for Geneva, scoring 37 points, but the Panthers fell in the final seconds to the Tigers.
Straughn hit two free throws with 14 seconds and Geneva missed on a shot in the final seconds to decide the Class 4A, Area 2 game.
Madison Johnson added 15 points for Geneva, which rallied from 10 down with four minutes left for a shot at winning.
Allie Kelley had 17 points and Abbi Hataway 11 for Straughn.
Lakeside girls 51, Chambers Academy 19: Emily Nix had 22 points and Eliza Eriksen 12 to lead Lakeside.
Junior Varsity
Headland 59, Rehobeth 48: Jaxon Williams scored 13, T.J. Buttone 12 and Cade Enfinger and Tylen Williams 11 each for the Rams.
Cayden Turvin scored 12 for Rehobeth.
Ariton boys 48, Northside Methodist 34: Paxton Steed had 21 points, Lawson Leger 12 and Matthew Harrell had nine to lead Ariton.
Bowden Lancaster led NMA with 12 points.
Providence Christian, 52, Wicksburg 29: Providence rolled to the road win behind Pearce Boone with 13 points and Gabe Pemberton 12 points.
For Wicksburg, Jaylen Murry had 12 points.
Lakeside JV girls 30, Chambers Academy 13: Chloe Helms had 15 points to lead Lakeside’s win.