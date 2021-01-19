Prep basketball roundup: Eufaula wins on buzzer-beater

Josh Paige took it the length of the court in the final eight seconds, finishing with a game-winning layup at the buzzer to give Eufaula a 68-66 Class 6A, Area 3 win at Opelika.

Paige led the Tigers with 23 points. Caleb Paige, his twin brother, had 16 and Tyon Mitchell 11.

Headland 101, Rehobeth 74: Headland knocked down 19 3-pointers in the win.

Kell Brown scored 30 to lead the Rams, followed by Patrick Burke with 28 and Tavares Hardaman with 12.

Rehobeth was led by Jaquavious Welch with 31 and Parker Turner with 11.

Enterprise 63, Dothan 36: Enterprise clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title, downing the Wolves at the EHS gym.

The Wildcats improved to 15-4 overall and 5-0 in area play with one area game left with Prattville.

Dothan, which didn’t have head coach Janasky Fleming (COVID restriction), dropped to 8-10 and 2-2.

Quentin Hayes had 20 points and Jalen Cunningham nine points to lead Enterprise.