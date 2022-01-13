PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Forrester leads NMA to victory

Kyla Rhodes added six points, while Keyshawna Gaven had five points and six rebounds and Amiya Thompson had five points and four rebounds.

For New Brockton, Aniya Barkley scored nine and Courtney Keith seven.

Varsity Boys

Ariton 58, Elba 41: Ian Senn had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Isaiah Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ariton, which also got 13 points from Andyn Garris and eight points and 11 rebounds from Landon Tyler.

Alvin Henderson led Elba with 22 points and Chrystyile Caldwell had eight.

Cottonwood 64, Houston County 32: Anthony Pressley had 14 points, Raymon Bryant 14 and Mekhi Anglin 13 to lead Cottonwood.

Caden Clark had 11 points and Mikey Peterman 10 for Houston County.

Pike County 46, Goshen 15: Makhi Leverette had 17 points and Zequan Boyd 13 to lead Pike County.

Jayden Williams had all 15 points for Goshen.