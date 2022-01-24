PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Free throws in final seconds lifts G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE – Avery Roberts hit two free throws with three seconds left in lifting G.W. Long over Providence Christian 60-59 in high school basketball action on Monday night.
Jackson Dasinger had given G.W. Long a 58-57 lead before Providence regained the lead with 10 seconds left after Jake Lewis scored to put the Eagles up 59-58.
When play resumed after a timeout by the Rebels, G.W. Long ran a pick and roll with Kobie Stringer getting the ball inside to Roberts, who was fouled on the play, which led to the game-winning free throws.
Roberts led G.W. Long with 20 points, while Stringer was right behind with 18.
Providence was led by Powell Phillips with 16 and Lewis with 14.
Geneva County 67, Carroll 64: Emmanuel Henderson led a balanced Bulldogs’ attack with 20 points in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Geneva County is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, while Carroll is No. 6 in Class 5A.
For the Bulldogs, KenLi Preyer scored 12 and pulled down nine rebounds, J’Quan Broxson scored 11 and had 13 rebounds, Omari Holmes scored 10 with eight rebounds and Robert Darden had nine points, which included hitting two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Raquille Reed led Carroll with 22 points and Johnny Coleman scored 21.
Dale County 65, Northside Methodist 55: For NMA, Kane Helder scored 12, Jayden Watkins 11 and Braylen Clements 10.
Red Level 63, Opp 58: Javen Poindexter led Red Level with 19 points.
For Opp, AJ Coleman scored 19, Terry Davis 14 and Jabarri Hill 11. Zack Hill had 13 rebounds for the Bobcats.
Loachapoka 49, Barbour County 24: For the Jaguars, DyQweshon Grubbs led the way with 14 points.
Abbeville Christian 57, Emmanuel Christian 51: For Emmanuel, Luke Wood scored 18, Kindrell Fletcher 15 and Kyle Kirchhoff 11 with nine rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 59, Prattville 41: The Wolves were led by Amiyah Rollins with 31 points and Kamri White with 15.
Carroll 49, Geneva County 46: Taliyah Carter scored 30 in leading Carroll.
For Geneva County, Anri Davis scored 15 and Jordyn Alston added nine.
Northside Methodist 40, Dale County 38: Kayden Williams scored 20 and Layna Grooms pulled down 16 rebounds for NMA.
Dale County was led by Chyann Beasley with 15 points and Myesa Kennedy with 12.
Opp 49, Red Level 47: Vanessa Stoudemire made three free throws with .7 seconds left to lift Opp to the victory.
Stoudemire scored 21 points and had eight rebounds in the win. Kyla Rhodes added 10 points and seven rebounds. Cuba Wiggins had 10 rebounds.
For Red Level, Elizabeth Carroll scored 13 and Kaitlyn Beverly 11.
Pike County 40, Ariton 23: Kyah Rouse scored 12 in leading the Bulldogs.
Ariton was led by Ansleigh Herring with nine.
Loachapoka 51, Barbour County 44: Aliyah Peterson scored 21, Anesia Eutsey scored 12 and Tamia Peterson 11 for Barbour County.
Abbeville Christian 70, Emmanuel Christian 35: For Emmanuel, Kelsey Sammons scored 10 and Ragan Vinson nine. Katie Wheeler had eight assists.
Lakeside 45, Chambers Academy 44: Jayden Green scored 15 and Chloe Helms 10 for the Chiefs.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 56, Geneva County 32: Jayden McLeod and Peyton Plott each scored 15 to lead the Eagles, while Nate Elliott chipped in eight.