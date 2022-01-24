PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Free throws in final seconds lifts G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE – Avery Roberts hit two free throws with three seconds left in lifting G.W. Long over Providence Christian 60-59 in high school basketball action on Monday night.

Jackson Dasinger had given G.W. Long a 58-57 lead before Providence regained the lead with 10 seconds left after Jake Lewis scored to put the Eagles up 59-58.

When play resumed after a timeout by the Rebels, G.W. Long ran a pick and roll with Kobie Stringer getting the ball inside to Roberts, who was fouled on the play, which led to the game-winning free throws.

Roberts led G.W. Long with 20 points, while Stringer was right behind with 18.

Providence was led by Powell Phillips with 16 and Lewis with 14.

Geneva County 67, Carroll 64: Emmanuel Henderson led a balanced Bulldogs’ attack with 20 points in a battle of state-ranked teams.

Geneva County is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, while Carroll is No. 6 in Class 5A.