PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Freshman Billins leads Abbeville to win

Freshman guard Ahmod Billins scored 30 points in leading Abbeville to a 77-66 win over Zion Chapel on Thursday night in varsity basketball action.

Dylan Crawford added 15 points and Josh Chitty eight for the Yellow Jackets.

For Zion Chapel, Jacob Chestnut scored 19, Slade Grantham 16 and Mason Stuart 12 to lead the way.

Wicksburg 59, Houston County 56: For Wicksburg, Gabe Glover scored 17, Brodie Medlen 12 and Tyler Williams 10.

Houston Academy 54, Geneva County 29: Nine Raiders scored during the win, led by Corey Campbell with nine points.

Rod Jackson, Kadyn Mitchell, Cam Dyer and Ethan Coachman each scored seven.

Geneva County was led by Omari Holmes with 10 points.

Providence Christian 73, Emmanuel Christian 27: Ten Eagles scored in the game, led by Powell Phillips with 16 points and Cas Boone with 14.

Gabe Pemberton added 11 points and Pearce Boone 10 for Providence.

Logan McNiel scored 10 and Luke Wood nine for Emmanuel.

Varsity Girls

Geneva County 54, Houston Academy 41: Jordyn Alston scored 23 and Ebonie Wright added 10 for the Bulldogs.

Esme Salazar and Charlianna Boutwell each added seven points.

Abby Caldwell led HA with 13 points and Mary Helen Mendheim had nine.

Providence Christian 43, Emmanuel Christian 6: Annabeth Townsend led the way for the Eagles with 19 points.

Maggie McCollough added seven points.

Northside Methodist Academy 42, Dale County 18: Addie Forrester had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Alyssa Turner had eight to lead NMA.

Myesa Kennedy led Dale County with eight points.

Wicksburg 53, Houston County 17: Wicksburg was led by Bella Sellers with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Ellenburg had 14 points with seven assists. Dahlia Ganz added 12 points.

Houston County was led by Diamond Carter with 11 points.

Junior Varsity

Abbeville 42, Zion Chapel 25: Kam Wallace scored 14 and K.D. Dawkins added 11 for the Yellow Jackets.

G.W. Long boys 26, Kinston 10: Alex Hughes had seven points and Dylan Abercrombie five to lead G.W. Long.

Providence Christian 42, Emmanuel Christian 31: Tyler Sharp scored 13 to lead the Eagles.

Emmanuel was led by Graysen Ellison with 14.

Houston Academy 55, Geneva County 25: Brody Connor scored 17 and Soles Faulk added 11 for the Raiders.

Junior High

G.W. Long girls 50, Daleville 2: Kaylie Foster had 17 points, Payton Godbold 10, Bea Anderson seven and Libby Miller six to lead G.W. Long girls to the win.

Ashford girls 37, South Dale 31: Lashonta Dixon scored 13 and had seven steals and Maryem Myles scored 10 with five rebounds for Ashford.

South Dale was led by Jaslyn Smith with 24 points.

Ashford boys 48, South Dale 16: Zidavion Walker scored 32 and Grant Love eight for Ashford.