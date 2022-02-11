PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long boys, HA girls get exciting wins

ARITON – G.W. Long avenged two previous losses to rival Ariton by beating the Purple Cats 51-46 on Friday night in the championship game of the Class 2A, Area 3 tournament.
Avery Roberts connected on two free throws with three seconds left to seal the victory.
Roberts led the Rebels with 24 points, while Kobie Stringer followed with 17.
Ariton was led by Ian Senn with 23 points.
Class 2A, Area 2
Geneva County 71, Abbeville 61: The Bulldogs won the area title for the third straight year and improved to 24-6 on the season.
Emmanuel Henderson led the way with 23 points, five steals and eight rebounds. J’Quan Broxson followed with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Abbeville was led by Tyrek Coleman with 23 points and Dylan Crawford with 13.
Class 5A, Area 3
Carroll 56, Headland 52: Takoda McLeod scored 16 and Bryson Dawkins scored 15 and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
Jordan Killings contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.
For Headland, Patrick Burke scored 18 and Caleb Dozier added 12.
Class 3A, Area 4
Opp 61, New Brockton 33: The Bobcats won their fourth straight area title with the victory.
Jabarri Hill led the way with 21 points, followed by A.J. Coleman with 12 and JaKanye Mount with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
New Brockton was led by Anthony Siler with 20 points.
Varsity Girls
Class 3A, Area 3
Houston Academy 43, Wicksburg 39: The Raiders battled back from an 11-point deficit in the final two minutes to pull off the victory and the area tournament title.
Lauren Baker hit a 3-pointer to put the Raiders on top and Mary Helen Mendheim hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds to preserve the victory.
Baker led the way with 14 points, while Mendheim scored 11, Camille Reeves nine and Maci Caldwell seven.
Wicksburg was led by Abby Varner with 13 and Kara Cox with 12.
Regular Season
Varsity Boys/Girls
Harvest Christian boys 66, Cahawba Christian 29: Jacob Miller scored 22 as Harvest finished the regular season at 19-5 and earned the No. 1 seed in the ACAA Final Four in Oxford.
Amear Childree added 19 points and Zavier Womack scored 16 with 12 assists. Aidan Faulk added nine points.
Harvest Christian boys 71, New Life 45: On Thursday, Zavier Womack led the way with 32 points, while Jacob Miller scored 24 and Amear Childree had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Harvest Christian girls 50, New Life 15: Jamiere Womack scored 22 and Leilani Faulk 15 as Harvest concluded its regular season.