PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long boys, HA girls get exciting wins

ARITON – G.W. Long avenged two previous losses to rival Ariton by beating the Purple Cats 51-46 on Friday night in the championship game of the Class 2A, Area 3 tournament.

Avery Roberts connected on two free throws with three seconds left to seal the victory.

Roberts led the Rebels with 24 points, while Kobie Stringer followed with 17.

Ariton was led by Ian Senn with 23 points.

Class 2A, Area 2

Geneva County 71, Abbeville 61: The Bulldogs won the area title for the third straight year and improved to 24-6 on the season.

Emmanuel Henderson led the way with 23 points, five steals and eight rebounds. J’Quan Broxson followed with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Abbeville was led by Tyrek Coleman with 23 points and Dylan Crawford with 13.

Class 5A, Area 3

Carroll 56, Headland 52: Takoda McLeod scored 16 and Bryson Dawkins scored 15 and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles.