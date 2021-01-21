Prep Basketball Roundup: G.W. Long boys rally in overtime win over Ariton

G.W. Long overcame a 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to force overtime against rival Ariton then dominated the extra period to capture a 69-62 win over the Purple Cats in a Class 2A, Area 3 game at Ariton.

The Rebels, who trailed by 17 in the middle of the third quarter, cut the margin to two behind 3-of-4 free throws before Hunter Whitehead hit a late layup to tie the game at 59 and force overtime.

G.W. Long (11-7, 3-0) outscored Ariton (12-6, 2-1) 10-3 in the overtime for the win.

Avery Roberts paced the winning Rebels with 23 points. Whitehead added 15 and Jackson Dasinger had 14.

Ian Senn and Isaiah Johnson led four Purple Cats in double figures with 12 points each. Landon Tyler had 11 and Hayes Floyd 10.

Providence Christian 57, Daleville 44: Grant Weatherford had 17 points, including 7-of-7 at the foul line, and Powell Phillips added 16 points and Gus Goldsborough had 13 to lead Providence Christian over Daleville in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.

Tomar Hobdy had 21 points to lead Daleville.

The Eagles improved to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in area play. Daleville dropped to 3-13 and 1-2.