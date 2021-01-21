Prep Basketball Roundup: G.W. Long boys rally in overtime win over Ariton

G.W. Long overcame a 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to force overtime against rival Ariton then dominated the extra period to capture a 69-62 win over the Purple Cats in a Class 2A, Area 3 game at Ariton.
The Rebels, who trailed by 17 in the middle of the third quarter, cut the margin to two behind 3-of-4 free throws before Hunter Whitehead hit a late layup to tie the game at 59 and force overtime.
G.W. Long (11-7, 3-0) outscored Ariton (12-6, 2-1) 10-3 in the overtime for the win.
Avery Roberts paced the winning Rebels with 23 points. Whitehead added 15 and Jackson Dasinger had 14.
Ian Senn and Isaiah Johnson led four Purple Cats in double figures with 12 points each. Landon Tyler had 11 and Hayes Floyd 10.
Providence Christian 57, Daleville 44: Grant Weatherford had 17 points, including 7-of-7 at the foul line, and Powell Phillips added 16 points and Gus Goldsborough had 13 to lead Providence Christian over Daleville in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Tomar Hobdy had 21 points to lead Daleville.
The Eagles improved to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in area play. Daleville dropped to 3-13 and 1-2.
Opp 77, New Brockton 15: Class 3A No. 5 ranked Opp stayed unbeaten and clinched the 3A, Area 4 title with a rout of the Gamecocks Thursday.
Zaccheaus Lindsey had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Erik Matthews and Jaydon Lacey both had 12 points with Matthews earning seven rebounds and Lacey six for Opp (14-0, 5-0). Curt Zorn added nine points and six rebounds.
Matthew Smith led New Brockton with six points.
Bethlehem (Fla.) 58, Northside Methodist 45: Justin Hallman led Northside Methodist with 18 points.
Varsity Girls
Northside Methodist 44, Bethlehem (Fla.) 30: Paced by three players in double figures, the Northside Methodist Academy girls defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 44-30, avenging a loss to the Wildcats from Jan. 14.
The Knights, who improved to 14-5 on the season, were led by Anna Lee Hathcock with 16 points. Kailyn McMahen and Brooke Hallman both added 11 points with McMahen finishing with a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Hannah Faircloth led Bethlehem with 10 points.
G.W. Long 52, Ariton 41: Makenna Long had 28 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers, and Emma Claire Long added 10 to lead Class 2A No. 3 G.W. Long over Ariton in a 2A, Area 3 game.
Lexie Willougby led Ariton with 20 points and Alexis Johnson had 13.
Samson 41, Chipley (Fla.) 33: The Class 1A No. 2 Tigers won their 14th straight game and improved to 17-2 with the win over the Florida visitors.
Brantley Edberg had 18 points and Trinity Jenkins earned a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for Samson.
Kaleyah Watson had 13 points and Cami Brown 11 for Chipley.
Opp 50, New Brockton 12: Vanessa Stoudemire had 29 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and five assists to lead Opp in a Class 3A, Area 4 win over New Brockton.
Kenli Catrett added seven rebounds and Haylei Henegan had five points and four rebounds for Opp (2-9, 2-3).
Courtney Keith led New Brockton with five points.
Junior Varsity
Eufaula girls 57, Auburn 35: Ganielle Palmer had 14 points and Joyah Peterson 10 to lead Eufaula.