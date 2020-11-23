Prep basketball roundup: G.W. Long downs Rehobeth

Jywon Boyd added nine, while Zack Henderson and Tay Knox each scored eight.

Houston Academy was led by Kadyn Mitchell with 13, while Sean Thomas Jones scored 12 and Ethan Morales nine.

Geneva County boys 72, Cottonwood 49: Emmanuel Henderson scored 24 points, had eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (3-1). Colby Fuller contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Cottonwood was led by Raymond Bryant with 28 points.

Geneva County girls 60, Cottonwood 15: Charlianna Boutwell scored 17, Karoline Striplin 16 and Jordyn Alston 11 for the Bulldogs.

NMA Tournament

Northside Methodist girls 45, Dale County 31: Brooke Hallman scored 17 and Ann Lee Hathcock 15 for the Knights.

Dale County was led by Chyann Beasley with 13 and Keannah Helms with 12.

Mountain Brook Tournament

Eufaula boys 53, McAdory 41: Caleb Paige scored 14 and Demonyai Lacey scored 13 to lead the Tigers.

Regular Season