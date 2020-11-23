Prep basketball roundup: G.W. Long downs Rehobeth

ARITON – G.W. Long defeated Rehobeth 80-74 in the Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.
Avery Roberts scored 23 points and Kobie Stringer scored 22 to lead the Rebels.
Jackson Dasinger and Blayne McDaniel each scored 11.
For Rehobeth, Parker Turner scored 21, Kendrick Dunn 18 and JaQuarious Welch 13.
Ariton 54, Providence Christian 50: Hayes Floyd scored 23, grabbed 11 rebounds, had five assists and five steals for the Purple Cats.
Ian Senn added 14 points and six steals.
For Providence, Powell Phillips scored 18 and Abe Chancellor 16.
Dale County 70, Daleville 42: Keshaun Martin scored 25 to lead the Warriors.
Steven Mitchell and JoJo Rodgers each scored 11 and Derrion Crossley added 10.
Daleville was led by Tomar Hobdy with 19 and Bryan Beckwith with 11.
Florala 71, Wicksburg 62: Devontae White scored 22 and Dalton Taggart 12 for Wicksburg.
Karen Keller Thanksgiving
Tournament in Ozark
Charles Henderson boys 62, Houston Academy 49: Akeives Shorts scored 14 to pace Charles Henderson.
Jywon Boyd added nine, while Zack Henderson and Tay Knox each scored eight.
Houston Academy was led by Kadyn Mitchell with 13, while Sean Thomas Jones scored 12 and Ethan Morales nine.
Geneva County boys 72, Cottonwood 49: Emmanuel Henderson scored 24 points, had eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (3-1). Colby Fuller contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Cottonwood was led by Raymond Bryant with 28 points.
Geneva County girls 60, Cottonwood 15: Charlianna Boutwell scored 17, Karoline Striplin 16 and Jordyn Alston 11 for the Bulldogs.
NMA Tournament
Northside Methodist girls 45, Dale County 31: Brooke Hallman scored 17 and Ann Lee Hathcock 15 for the Knights.
Dale County was led by Chyann Beasley with 13 and Keannah Helms with 12.
Mountain Brook Tournament
Eufaula boys 53, McAdory 41: Caleb Paige scored 14 and Demonyai Lacey scored 13 to lead the Tigers.
Regular Season
Rehobeth girls 40, Providence Christian 30: Brittney Smith and Madison Mobrey each scored 10 for the Rebels.
Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 10 and Adleigh Mayes with eight.
Pike Liberal Arts girls 47, Macon East 30: Tiffany Johnson led the Patriots with 15 points on five 3-pointers. She also had eight rebounds.
Lakin Harrell added nine points.
