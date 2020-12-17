Prep Basketball Roundup: G.W. Long holds off Wicksburg

G.W. Long built a 10-point lead by the end of the third quarter, but had to hold off Wicksburg at the end for a 57-56 win at Dorsey C. Kelley Memorial Gym in Skipperville.
The Panthers had a chance at the win, but missed a shot at the buzzer.
G.W. Long (7-5) was led by Kobie Stringer and Hunter Whitehead with 17 points each and by Avery Roberts with 12 points.
Wicksburg, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped and fell to 9-4 overall, was led by Devontae White with 25 points and Dalton Taggart with 18.
Ashford 68, Chipley (Fla.) 55: DeChristian Newton had 19 points, Marquez McKnight 16 and Stelan Griffin 11 to lead Ashford (7-1).
Blaine Suggs had 12 points to lead Chipley.
Brantley 55, Elba 38: Tucker Kilcrease had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Keldrick Brown had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Brantley (6-0). Westley Person and Khaliq Smith both added 12 points.
Chrystyile Caldwell led Elba with nine points and John Martin Wilson followed with eight.
Pike County 53, Abbeville 20: In the season opener for both teams, Pike County defeated Abbeville 51-21.
Omar Cumberbatch led Pike County with 16 points and Makhi Leverette had 12.
Gabriel Shell had six points to lead Abbeville, which had 36 turnovers in the loss.
Wiregrass Kings 96, Southern Christian Academy 12: The Kings roared to a 45-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in the win.
Aden Spann had 17 points, Kane Helder 16, Nolan Perry 15 and Christian Miller 13 to lead the Kings.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops 2020
Poplar Springs (Fla.) 67, Slocomb 49: The Atomics defeated the RedTops 67-49 in the first game of the Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic 2020.
Poplar Springs pulled away from a 34-30 halftime lead behind a 20-8 third quarter.
The Atomics were led by Maison Ealum with 19 points, Sterling Hendricks with 18 and Zaimes Hall with 12.
Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 17, Brodie Campbell with 15 and Cade Birge with 10.
Florala Christmas Tournament
Enterprise 75, Geneva 28: Elijah Terry had 16 points and Quentin Hayes 13 to lead Enterprise over Geneva.
The Wildcats (7-3) face Greenville in Friday’s semifinals. Geneva will play in a loser’s bracket game against Highland Home.
Charles Henderson 67, Paxton (Fla.) 60: Akieves Short had 22 points and Tay Knox 10 to lead Charles Henderson (10-2), which also got nine points each from Zack Henderson and Jywon Boyd.
The Trojans play Friday at 8 p.m. against Florala, a 51-42 winner over Flomaton on Thursday.
Georgiana Christmas Clash
Opp 46, Andalusia 39: Erik Matthews had 14 points and nine rebounds and Jaydon Lacy 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead Opp (6-0).
Andalusia was led by Michael Hourel with 15 points.
Opp faces Georgiana in the tourney championship game on Friday.
Girls
G.W. Long 49, Wicksburg 13: The Lady Rebels stayed unbeaten at 4-0 with the win, led by Makenna Long with 19 points and Emmaline Hughes with 10.
Aubrey Bond led Wickburg with five points.
Elba 41, Brantley 33: Makinna Gray had 16 points and Jaylyn Baker 10 to lead Elba.
Gabby Perkins had 20 points and 25 rebounds for Brantley (3-2).
Pike County 32, Abbeville 19: Taniyah Green had 14 points to lead Pike County.
Bre Hardaman had six points for Abbeville.
Georgiana Christmas Clash
Andalusia 56, Opp 28: Zanyia Anderson had 14 points and Cape Merrill had nine to lead Andalusia.
Vanessa Stoudemire had nine points and eight rebounds for Opp (0-4).
Opp plays Georgiana in a consolation game Friday.
Junior Varsity
G.W. Long boys 24, Wicksburg 13: Will Bush led G.W. Long with five points.
Jase Dukes had five points to lead Wicksburg.
Abbeville 30, Pike County 25: Josh Chitty had nine points and Kamerin Peterman eight to lead Abbeville.
Junior Varsity
Wiregrass Kings girls 49, Southern Christian 4: Grace Treadaway had 14 points and four steals and Emma Graham had eight points and seven steals to lead the Kings.
Wiregrass Kings boys 69, Southern Christian 18: Christian Miller had 23 points and Will Holland 16 to lead the win.
Junior High
Wiregrass Kings boys 46, Southern Christian 36: Alec Spann had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Luke Strickland had 14 points and nine rebounds and Jake Thompson had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Kings.
