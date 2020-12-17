Prep Basketball Roundup: G.W. Long holds off Wicksburg

G.W. Long built a 10-point lead by the end of the third quarter, but had to hold off Wicksburg at the end for a 57-56 win at Dorsey C. Kelley Memorial Gym in Skipperville.

The Panthers had a chance at the win, but missed a shot at the buzzer.

G.W. Long (7-5) was led by Kobie Stringer and Hunter Whitehead with 17 points each and by Avery Roberts with 12 points.

Wicksburg, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped and fell to 9-4 overall, was led by Devontae White with 25 points and Dalton Taggart with 18.

Ashford 68, Chipley (Fla.) 55: DeChristian Newton had 19 points, Marquez McKnight 16 and Stelan Griffin 11 to lead Ashford (7-1).

Blaine Suggs had 12 points to lead Chipley.

Brantley 55, Elba 38: Tucker Kilcrease had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Keldrick Brown had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Brantley (6-0). Westley Person and Khaliq Smith both added 12 points.

Chrystyile Caldwell led Elba with nine points and John Martin Wilson followed with eight.

Pike County 53, Abbeville 20: In the season opener for both teams, Pike County defeated Abbeville 51-21.