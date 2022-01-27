PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva beats HA at the buzzer

Talan Johnson got a rebound and went up to score at the buzzer in lifting Geneva past Houston Academy 54-52 on Thursday night in high school boys basketball.
Noah Johnson led the Panthers with 20 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Talan Johnson followed with 15 points. Avery Perry added 11 points.
Kadyn Mitchell led Houston Academy with 17, while Adam Kesserwani scored 14.
Wicksburg 46, Daleville 42: Devontae White and Talton Taggart each scored 17 for the Panthers.
Daleville was led by Moses McDowell with 22.
Slocomb 70, Houston County 36: Rashawn Miller scored 22 to lead the RedTops.
Jaylen Nobles contributed 12 points and Brock Hatcher added 11.
Pike Liberal 77, Edgewood 52: Austin Cross scored 29 in leading the Patriots.
Darryl Lee contributed 20 points and Drew Nelson scored 15.
Varsity Girls
Ashford 44, NMA 31: Amiyah Lewis led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Hope Hogan scored nine and had five rebounds.
The Knights were led by Layna Grooms with 13 points.
Wicksburg 54, Daleville 24: Abby Varner and Kelsey Ellenburg each scored 15 for Wicksburg.
Lakeside 47, Macon-East 27: Rebecca Neville led the Chiefs with 14 points, while Eliza Eriksen added 11 and Chloe Helms nine.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 47, Geneva 39: Brayden Eubanks scored 15 points in leading the Raiders.
Thomas Buntin added 10 and Judson Bailey nine.
Kingston Tolbert led Geneva with 14 points, while Devin Peak contributed 12.
Slocomb 55, Houston County 44: Gavin Seay scored 14, Tyler Nichols 13 and Quincy Owens 12 for Slocomb.
Wicksburg 28, Daleville 26: Liam Ward scored nine and Drew Williams seven for Wicksburg.