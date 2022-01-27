PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva beats HA at the buzzer

Talan Johnson got a rebound and went up to score at the buzzer in lifting Geneva past Houston Academy 54-52 on Thursday night in high school boys basketball.

Noah Johnson led the Panthers with 20 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Talan Johnson followed with 15 points. Avery Perry added 11 points.

Kadyn Mitchell led Houston Academy with 17, while Adam Kesserwani scored 14.

Wicksburg 46, Daleville 42: Devontae White and Talton Taggart each scored 17 for the Panthers.

Daleville was led by Moses McDowell with 22.

Slocomb 70, Houston County 36: Rashawn Miller scored 22 to lead the RedTops.

Jaylen Nobles contributed 12 points and Brock Hatcher added 11.

Pike Liberal 77, Edgewood 52: Austin Cross scored 29 in leading the Patriots.

Darryl Lee contributed 20 points and Drew Nelson scored 15.

Varsity Girls