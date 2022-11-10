PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva boys open with win over Kinston

Behind the double-double performances of Evan Griffin and Noah Johnson, the Geneva boys basketball team opened the season with a 68-63 win over Kinston on Thursday night at the Geneva gym.

Griffin earned 20 points and 11 rebounds and Johnson followed with 19 points and 10 boards. Talan Johnson added 13 points and dished out five assists for the Panthers.

Kinston, which was also playing its season opener, was led by Tripp Hawthorne with 20 points and Colby Tew with 13 points.

Charles Henderson 65, Park Crossing 64: After missing a 1-and-1 free throw with seven seconds left, Charles Henderson held off Park Crossing, which missed a last second shot as the Trojans prevailed 65-64 in Montgomery on Thursday night.

Austin Cross, a transfer from Pike Liberal Arts, led the Trojans with 20 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers. Jayden Pearman earned 15 points for CHHS (1-1) and Bradley Prestwood had 11 points, sparked by three 3-pointers. Tyler Carlton followed with 10 points and Cody Cross hit two 3-pointers for six points.

Trinity boys 67, Pike Liberal Arts 18: Pike Liberal Arts’ boys basketball team’s debut in the Alabama High School Athletic was ruined by Trinity 67-18 at the Pike campus in Troy.

Senior Levi Deboer led the Patriots with 10 points.

Girls

St. James 54, Geneva 45: At the St. James Tip-Off Tournament in Montgomery, Geneva fell to the host Trojans 54-45 in a season-opening game for the Panthers.

Kaden Ward led Geneva with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Makaley Boswell had 10 points and five steals and Rayanna Ausley had eight points and five rebounds.

Geneva plays Loachapoka Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the tournament.

Park Crossing girls 54, Charles Henderson 46: The Trojans fell on the road at Park Crossing 54-46, dropping to 0-2 on the season.

KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 17 points and Harmony Hubbard followed with 13 points.

The winning Thunderbirds were paced by Saniya Jackson with a game-high 27 points.