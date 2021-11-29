PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva County boys, girls defeat HA

The Geneva County boys basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 53-46 home victory over Houston Academy on Monday night.

Emmanuel Henderson led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Robert Darden added 10 points.

For HA, Adam Kesserwani scored 16, Corey Campbell scored 12 and Kadyn Mitchell 10.

Geneva County girls 50, Houston Academy 38: Jordyn Alston scored 22, Charlianna Boutwell 10 and Anri Davis eight for the Bulldogs.

Rehobeth girls 48, Slocomb 31: McKenna Linder led the Rebels with 15 points, while Maurissia Walker added 13 and Ja’Nya Malachi nine.

For Slocomb, Gracie Ward scored 13 and Chesnee Aplin added five.

Smiths Station boys 77, Dothan 73: For the Wolves, Thomas Dowd scored 28, while Javierre Jackson contributed 14 points.

Raymond Blackmon and Jayvis Moton each scored seven.

Junior Varsity

Carroll boys 41, Cottonwood 21: Nate Elliott led the Eagles with nine points.

Tramel Marshall and Trey Glenn each added seven points.