Prep Basketball Roundup: Geneva County downs Enterprise in overtime

Geneva County’s J’quan Broxson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and the Bulldogs outscored host Enterprise 18-11 in the extra period to take a 76-69 win over the Wildcats.

The game, after Broxson’s trey, was tied at 58 after regulation.

Geneva County (8-2) had three double-double performances to spark the win. Emmanuel Henderson earned 31 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Broxson followed with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Colby Fuller had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Quentin Hayes had 19 points and Jalen Cunningham had 13 for Enterprise (6-3).

Houston Academy 84, Elba 34: Five players scored nine or more points and all nine players scored as Houston Academy routed Elba 84-34 on Thursday night in boys high school basketball action.

Kayden Mitchell had 21 points and seven assists, Corey Campbell 13 points and Kamyrn Mitchell 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead HA. Sean-Thomas Jones, Rod Strickland and Timothy Thompson all had nine points each.

Collin Harrison led Elba with nine points.