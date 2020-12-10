Prep Basketball Roundup: Geneva County downs Enterprise in overtime

Geneva County’s J’quan Broxson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and the Bulldogs outscored host Enterprise 18-11 in the extra period to take a 76-69 win over the Wildcats.
The game, after Broxson’s trey, was tied at 58 after regulation.
Geneva County (8-2) had three double-double performances to spark the win. Emmanuel Henderson earned 31 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Broxson followed with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Colby Fuller had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Quentin Hayes had 19 points and Jalen Cunningham had 13 for Enterprise (6-3).
Houston Academy 84, Elba 34: Five players scored nine or more points and all nine players scored as Houston Academy routed Elba 84-34 on Thursday night in boys high school basketball action.
Kayden Mitchell had 21 points and seven assists, Corey Campbell 13 points and Kamyrn Mitchell 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead HA. Sean-Thomas Jones, Rod Strickland and Timothy Thompson all had nine points each.
Collin Harrison led Elba with nine points.
Providence Christian 56, Rehobeth 53: Four players scored in double figures for Providence Christian – Abe Chancellor with 16 points, Powell Phillips and Jake Lewis with 11 each and Grant Weatherford with 10.
Kendrick Dunn had 16 points and Jaquavious Welch had 12 for Rehobeth.
Wicksburg 73, Carroll 62: Dalton Taggart had 24 points, Devonte White 19 and Clay Morrison 16 to lead the Panther win.
Raquille Reed had 16 points, Jordan Killings 14 and Takoda McLeod 11 to lead Carroll.
Cottonwood 68, Northside Methodist 35: Tyler Small led Northside Methodist in the loss with 14 points.
Charles Henderson 59, Montgomery Catholic 44: Akeieves Shorts had 22 points and Cody Youngblood 20 to lead Charles Henderson over Montgomery Catholic.
Matthew Reardon had 16 points to lead the Knights, most off four 3-pointers, and Daniel Jamerson had eight points.
G.W. Long 61, New Brockton 32: Avery Roberts had 19 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, while Hunter Whitehead 12 points and Kobie Stringer 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Matthew Smith led New Brockton with 10 points.
Slocomb 54, Samson 26: Jaylen Nobles had 25 points to lead Slocomb to the win.
Lee-Scott Academy 53, Lakeside School 29: I’Leek Quinn had 14 points for the Chiefs in the loss.
Varsity Girls
Houston Academy 42, Elba 36: Playing for the first time all season after seven games in the last month because of COVID issues (opposing teams and their own), the Houston Academy girls earned a season-opening win over Elba 42-36.
Camille Reeves had 19 points and Sara Bourkard had 11 for HA.
Jaylyn Baker had 12 points, Breanna Sanders 10 and Makinna Gray nine for Elba.
Enterprise 49, Geneva County 33: Karoline Striplin had 19 points and Charlianna Boutwell had six for Geneva County in the loss.
Samson 46, Slocomb 30: Trinity Jenkins had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Brantley Edberg and Jazmine Duff both had 10 points to lead Samson (6-2), which also got eight points from Kinley Johnson.
Ally Price had 10 points and Gracen Hodges had eight points for Slocomb.
Rehobeth 35, Providence Christian 25: Julie Miller had 10 points and McKenna Linder had seven to lead Rehobeth.
Maggie McCollough and Adleigh Mayes had nine points each for Providence Christian.
Northside Methodist 46, Cottonwood 39: Brooke Hallman had a triple double of 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead Northside Methodist.
Kailyn McMahen added nine points, Presley Kinney eight points, six rebounds and 10 steals and Kayden Williams seven points.
Saniya Keys had 17 points and Shelbie Chambers 11 for Cottonwood.
Lee-Scott 41, Lakeside School 39: The Chiefs fell to the defending AISA AAA champions by two points. Eliza Eriksen had 12 points and Rebecca Neville had 10 for Lakeside.
Junior Varsity
Dothan girls 28, Bainbridge (Ga.) 18: Kayveyonna Herring had eight points and Destiny Kelly seven to lead Dothan’s win.
Carroll boys 49, Wicksburg 32: Steven McIntosh led the winning Eagles with 14 points.
Jase Dukes led Wicksburg with 13 points.
Enterprise boys 62, Geneva County 26: Reese Dowling had 11 points and Tristan Agard 10 for Enterprise.
David Payne led Geneva County with six points.
Providence Christian boys 37, Rehobeth 32: Charlie Leger had 11 points and Calvin McClintock had nine to Providence Christian.
Cayden Turvin had 12 points to lead Rehobeth.
Lee-Scott boys 35, Lakeside School 24: I’Leek Quinn led Lakeside with seven points in the loss.
Lee-Scott girls 28, Lakeside School 14: Addy Helms had nine points in the loss for Lakeside.
Northside Methodist boys 50, Cottonwood 27: Bowden Lancaster had 15 points and Jack Alvord 11 for Northside Methodist.
G.W. Long boys 66, New Brockton 14: Bryson McCrea had 16 points, Tanner Johnson 13 and Bryson Hughes 10 to lead G.W. Long, which hit 11 3-pointers in the win.
