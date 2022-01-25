PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva County gets past Dale County

Rehobeth was led by Caden Wright with 11 and Colton Trotter with 10.

Ariton 66, Elba 41: Isaiah Johnson scored 28 points, most off seven 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace Ariton (18-4, 5-0). Ian Senn added nine points and 13 assists and Landon Tyler had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Chrystyile Caldwell led Elba with 16 points and JT Coleman had 10.

Charles Henderson 65, Andalusia 33: Jywon Boyd had 14 points and Cody Youngblood had 12 to lead CHHS (18-5).

Headland 86, Houston County 26: Patrick Burke had 23 points, while Tee Hardamon, Kell Brown and Nick White had 10 points each for the Rams (17-5).

Mikey Peterman had 10 points and Kahleel Johnson eight for Houston County.

Carroll 90, Barbour County 26: Bryson Dawkins and Johnny Coleman had 18 points each as every Carroll player scored in the win.

Rurtyiaus Ross led Barbour County with 11 points.