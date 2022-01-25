PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva County gets past Dale County

Emmanuel Henderson scored 20 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had six steals in helping Geneva County to a 59-45 win over Dale County on Tuesday night in high school basketball action.
J’Quan Broxson added 15 points and 11 rebounds and KenLi Preyer chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs improved to 20-6.
Dale County was led by Christian Ross with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Eufaula 60, Enterprise 51: Josh Paige scored 16, Justin Davis 15 and Patrick Screws 14 as the Tigers gained the win.
Enterprise was led by Elijah Terry with 27 points and Quentin Hayes with 10.
R.E. Lee 75, Dothan 65: Thomas Dowd had 23 points, Bryson Berry 12, Quinton Norton and Jamarcus Allen 10 to lead Dothan at R.E. Lee.
The winning Generals hit 30-of-50 free throws to Dothan’s 16-of-21.
G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 32: Kobie Stringer scored 19 and Avery Roberts 16 for G.W. Long.
Zay Adair scored nine for Zion Chapel.
Ashford 58, Rehobeth 44: Kobe Small scored 14 and Caleb Knight added 11 for the Yellow Jackets.
Rehobeth was led by Caden Wright with 11 and Colton Trotter with 10.
Ariton 66, Elba 41: Isaiah Johnson scored 28 points, most off seven 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace Ariton (18-4, 5-0). Ian Senn added nine points and 13 assists and Landon Tyler had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Chrystyile Caldwell led Elba with 16 points and JT Coleman had 10.
Charles Henderson 65, Andalusia 33: Jywon Boyd had 14 points and Cody Youngblood had 12 to lead CHHS (18-5).
Headland 86, Houston County 26: Patrick Burke had 23 points, while Tee Hardamon, Kell Brown and Nick White had 10 points each for the Rams (17-5).
Mikey Peterman had 10 points and Kahleel Johnson eight for Houston County.
Carroll 90, Barbour County 26: Bryson Dawkins and Johnny Coleman had 18 points each as every Carroll player scored in the win.
Rurtyiaus Ross led Barbour County with 11 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 70, Tuscaloosa Academy 38: Darryl Lee had 22 points, Austin Cross 15 and Drew Nelson and Mario Davenport nine points each for Pike Liberal Arts (18-1). Cross, Davenport and Lee had six rebounds each and Lee also had four assists.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 73, R.E. Lee 62: Dothan was led by Amiyah Rollins with 36 and Jayla Franklin with 14.
Eufaula 54, Enterprise 34: Brooke Hallman scored 17 and had three steals for the Tigers.
Zahria Hoskey scored 14 with five rebounds and five steals and Ganielle Palmer scored 12 and dished out four assists.
Dashia Nelson, Serrenity Page and Jaida Gosha each scored six for Enterprise.
Geneva 53, Straughn 32: Melody Watson scored 16 and Makaley Boswell 11 for the Panthers.
Ariton 35, Elba 34: Lizzy Woodfaulk hit a long two-pointer and Nya Allen hit 1-of-2 free throws in the final 35 seconds to help Ariton hold off a late Elba 3-pointer.
Allen had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Reagan Tomlin had eight points with five rebounds and Ansleigh Herring had 12 rebounds to lead Ariton’s win.
Nina Williams had 13 points and A’Lyric Whitfield and Kendra Juarez eight each for Elba.
G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 2: Ally Whitehead had 11 points and Emma Claire Long 10 for G.W. Long.
Kaylen McAllister had the lone two points for Zion Chapel.
Geneva County 52, Dale County 17: Anri Davis had 11 points and Maci Strickland nine to lead Geneva County.
Myesa Kennedy had nine points to lead Dale County.
Slocomb 41, Daleville 24: Gracie Ward scored 18 and Raelee Whitaker added seven for the RedTops.
Charles Henderson 36, Andalusia 31: KK Hobdy had 16 points, Raven Williams 12 and Ta’keiya Brockton seven for Charles Henderson.
Ashford 46, Rehobeth 34: Hope Hogan and Trinity McCree both had 16 points to lead Ashford. Amiyah Lewis added eight points and 12 rebounds.
McKenna Linder led Rehobeth with 10 points and Maurissia Walker with nine.
Florala 70, Kinston 44: Kelsi Cardwell had 42 points to pace Kinston, but it wasn’t enough to beat Florala.
Lakeside 50, Macon-East 24: Eliza Eriksen had 14 points and Jayden Green 12 to lead Lakeside’s win.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 60, Barbour County 27: Carroll was led Nazair Austin with 15 points, Tramel Marshall with 13 and Dezmon Pruitt added 11 points.
Barbour County was led by Kylan McLeod with 16 points and Kareem Johnson with nine.
Dale County 40, Geneva County 15: Isaiah Griffin scored 11 and Caleb Rogers 10 for the Warriors.
Geneva County was led by Caden Hutchins with six points.
Rehobeth 51, Ashford 29:William Watson scored 11 to lead the Rebels.
Titus Thomas scored 11 and Jacolbi McMiller nine for Ashford.
Headland 60, Houston County 24: Will Parker had 24 points and Cade Enfinger had 10 to lead Headland.
Caden Clark led Houston County with 10 points.