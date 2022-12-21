PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva County girls down Dothan at Holiday Explosion tourney

Charlianna Boutwell had 20 points and Jordyn Alston had 11 to lead the Geneva County girls to a 49-28 win over Dothan in Wednesday second-round action of the Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion at the Headland High gym.

The Bulldogs advance to a semifinal match-up Thursday against Chipley, Fla., which defeated Headland. Ashford and Pike County play in the other semifinal.

Reecy Beacham had nine points and both Charisma Doss and Monica Morrison had eight points for Dothan.

Ashford 49, Cairo (Ga.) 36: Jakena Curl had 15 points, four assists and four steals, while Amiyah Lewis had 14 points and eight rebounds and Trinity McCree had 13 points and three assists to lead the Yellow Jackets (10-4).

On Tuesday night, Ashford received a forfeit win from Bay (Fla.) to advance to Wednesday’s meeting with Cairo.

The Syrupmakers were led by Kasynthia Butler with 16 points.

Pike County 34, Abbeville 33: Abbeville had a chance to tie it and send the game into overtime, but missed the back end of a 1-and-1 free throw and Pike County claimed the rebound to finish the game.

Amity White had 13 points and Ivy White had eight to lead Pike County.

Bree Hardamon had 16 points to lead Abbeville.

Chipley (Fla.) 58, Headland 34: Kelcy Cooper had 21 points, Kinsleigh Hunter 14 and Ty’Asha Ware 10 points to lead Chipley to the win.

Jayla Franklin had 12 points and Alexus Neal nine for Headland.

Thelma’s Lake City Classic

Charles Henderson 62, Opelika 28: KK Hobdy had 19 points, Ta’keiya Brockton nine and Jasmine Foster eight to lead CHHS, which advanced to play Russell County in the semifinals.

Eufaula 62, Carroll 43: Iyauna Gordy had 18 points, Jamariona Henderson 13 and Quannesia Walton 10 to lead Eufaula, which advanced to play Pike Road in the semifinals.

Ameyah Gray led Carroll with 17 points.

Pike Road 54, Smiths Station 38: Pike Road defeated Smiths Station in an opening-round game.

Varsity boys

Thelma’s Lake City Classic

Charles Henderson 80, Russell County 56: Jayden Spearman had 20 points and Austin Cross had 18 to lead the Trojan win at the Thelma’s Lake City Classic in Eufaula.

Jywon Boyd followed with 14 points and Tyler Carlton had 12.

The Trojans advanced to play Opelika in the semifinals.

Eufaula 49, Opp 41: Patrick Screws had 15 points, Toney Coleman Jr. 14 and Yhonzae Pierre 10 to lead Eufaula.

Jabarri Hill had 17 points and JaKayne Mount had 11 points and eight rebounds for Opp. Terry Davis added nine points and five rebounds.

Eufaula advanced to play Pike Road in the semifinals.