Prep basketball roundup: Geneva County girls fall in Southeast Regional opening round

LANETT – Geneva County lost in the Class 2A Southeast Regional opener at Lanett 54-46 on Thursday night in high school girls basketball action.

Geneva County was led by Tennessee signee Karoline Striplin, who scored 22 and extended her made free throw streak to 28 before missing. She was 6 of 10 at the foul line for the game.

Jordyn Alston followed Striplin in scoring with 12 points, while Anri Davis contributed eight.

The Lady Bulldogs end the season at 19-7.

Class 4A

Geneva 51, Bibb County 50: The Lady Panthers advance to the regional final and will play St. James on Monday at 9 a.m. in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum.

Melody Watson led Geneva with 14 points, while Madison Johnson followed with nine and Makaley Boswell added eight.

Bibb County hit a shot at the buzzer to pull within one.

Geneva improves to 19-7.

Class 3A

Prattville Christian 69, Slocomb 39: The Red Tops took the loss on the road in the first round of the Southeast Regional.