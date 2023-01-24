PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva County Lady Dawgs hold off Cottonwood, Abbeville boys edge G.W. Long

HARTFORD – Geneva County held on to defeat Cottonwood 57-55 in girls high school basketball action and clinched the Class 2A, Area 2 title.

The Lady Dawgs improved to 19-5 overall and 5-1 in area play, while the Bears are now 11-7 overall, 4-2 in area play.

Jordyn Alston led the way for Geneva County with 24 points, while Jayden Williams scored 12 and Charlianna Boutwell scored 10.

Cottonwood was led by Saniya Keys with a huge game of 36 points, while Keshia Anglin added nine.

Enterprise 40, Carroll 38: Sarah Amos scored 15 and Alexis Reed 10 for Enterprise (16-8).

Carroll (17-6) was led by Ameyah Gray with 15 and Taliyah Carter with 10.

Houston Academy 49, Northside Methodist 18: Camille Reeves led the Raiders (11-5, 4-2) with 14 points, while Lauren Baker contributed 11 and Maci Caldwell 10.

Northside (14-9, 2-4) was led by Sydney Freeman and Jenna Forrester with six points each.

Dale County 34, Slocomb 23: Jas Smith scored 13 to lead the Warriors (4-13, 2-3), while Myesa Kennedy scored 10 and Adriana Koonce nine.

Slocomb (2-17, 0-5) was led by Shelba Hagler and Aeryal Streety with seven points each.

Eufaula 46, Rehobeth 18: The Tigers clinched the area championship, improving to 19-1 overall and 3-1 in area play.

Ganielle Palmer scored 18, while Iyauna Gordy scored 13 and had 10 rebounds.

Madison Mowbray led Rehobeth (4-11, 0-4) with seven points and Myrical White added five points.

Prattville 71, Dothan 21: Dothan was led by Ellisia Rambo with eight points.

Opp 46, Daleville 22: Vanessa Stoudemire scored 21 and pulled down 12 rebounds for Opp, while TaKyra Crittenden scored eight and Bailey Maddox had eight rebounds.

Pike County 68, New Brockton 41: Amity White, Auriel Moultry and Taniyah Green all had 13 points to lead Pike County (15-8), which finished Class 3A, Area 4 play unbeaten at 6-0.

Samantha Siniard had 12 points, Reese Eddins 11 and Ariana Smith 10 for New Brockton (6-11, 3-3).

Elba 59, Brantley 31: A’Lyric Whitfield scored 27 points, including her 1,000th career points, while Kendra Juarez had 13 points and Tajah Purvis 10 to lead Elba (17-5, 7-0) in the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Aariyah Stamps led Brantley (6-5, 3-1) with 15 points. Zamiyus Mount added nine points.

Lakeside 44, Chambers Academy 15: The Lady Chiefs led 25-15 at the half and held the Lady Rebels scoreless in the second.

Chloe Helms led the Chiefs with 13 points. Jayden Green scored 12 and Addy Helms scored eight. With the win, the Lady Chiefs are the AISA Class AA Area 1, Region 1 champs.

Wiregrass Kings 49, Ezekiel 43: Addie Spann scored 17 to lead the Kings.

Claudia Perry added 11 points and Grace Treadaway nine as Wiregrass improved to 9-8 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Varsity Boys

Dothan 69, Prattville 52: Dothan defeated Prattville on the road Tuesday 69-52 to clinch the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title.

The Wolves (20-3, 7-1) will host the area tournament in early February.

No details were available on Tuesday night.

Enterprise 62, Carroll 50: Tre Kemmerlin had 16 points and Mykel Johnson eight to lead Enterprise (11-7).

Zavier Womack had 17 points, Takoda McCleod 16 and Peyton Plott 13 for Carroll (20-6).

Abbeville 59, G.W. Long 57: Ahmod Billins hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 21 seconds to tie it and added a steal and layup with 12 seconds left to put the Yellow Jackets in front before G.W. Long’s Bryson Hughes had potential game-winning 3-pointer rim in the final seconds.

Dylan Crawford led Abbeville (14-8, 3-2) with 17 points. Matthew McNair followed with 15 and Billins finished with 10.

Hughes led G.W. Long (8-14, 0-5) with 16 points and Tanner Johnston added 13.

Charles Henderson 88, Park Crossing 56: Charles Henderson hit 14 3-pointers with Jayden Spearman hitting eight during a 36-point performance for the Trojans (16-5) in the win.

Austin Cross had 19 points with three 3-pointers. Bradley Portwood, Bray Jones and Benton Dunn had one 3-pointer each. Jywon Boyd had nine points for CHHS.

Dale County 58, Slocomb 49: Nick McCarter scored 19, Jamarvion Scott scored 14 and Junior Smith 12 with 15 rebounds as the Warriors (13-11, 2-3) got a balanced attack.

Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 19 points and Brody Campbell with 17.

Houston Academy 53, Northside Methodist 36: The Raiders improved to 24-2 overall, 6-0 in area play with the victory.

Rod Jackson led the way with 16 points, while Kadyn Mitchell added 12 and Cam Dyer 10.

Keithon Cunningham led NMA (6-15, 0-6) with 12 points.

Ashford 70, Emmanuel Christian 27: Cameron Fields scored 25 and Ernest Williams 15 for the Yellow Jackets (14-9).

Emmanuel was led by Tristan Culp with nine points.

Wicksburg 56, Samson 46: Gabe Glover scored 21 and Tyler Williams 13 for the Panthers (5-15, 2-4).

Pike County 58, New Brockton 41: Markelis Hobdy scored 14, Ian Foster 13 and Chamarion Brown 11 to lead the Bulldogs (5-10, 3-3) in the Class 3A, Area 4 win over New Brockton (6-12, 3-3).

Andalusia 78, Geneva 60: For Geneva (15-9, 2-3) Talan had 14 points and Bryson Barton had 11 points.

Andalusia was led by Tevin Sigers with 14 and Kam Weaver with 13.

Opp 59, Daleville 40: Terry Davis scored 16 and Jabarri Hill 12 as the Bobcats improved to 14-7 and finished unbeaten in area play (6-0) for the third straight year.

Brantley 67, Elba 56: Keldric Brown scored 18 and pulled down 10 rebounds for Brantley.

Jayden Parks added 16 points and Daylan Davis had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-2).

Wiregrass Kings 62, Ezekiel Academy 26: Aden Spann had 18 points, Will Holland 17 and Riley Treadaway 12 to lead the Kings (22-3, 6-0).

Junior Varsity

Ashford boys 54, Emmanuel Christian 24: Braylon Bigham scored 13, AJ Lewis 12, Austin Tyler 11 and Cliff Bolden 10 for the balanced Ashford scoring attack.

Enterprise boys 51, Carroll 29: Nick Roberts led the Wildcats with 10 points, while Aiden Williams added eight.

Carroll was led by Michael Culver with nine points.

G.W.Long boys 50, Abbeville 41: Preston Williams had a big game with 23 points for the Rebels, while Alex Hughes and Connor Baker each scored six.

Dee Glover led Abbeville with 16, while Zay Harris added 11.

Houston Academy boys 35, Northside Methodist 25: Houston Lee scored 11 and Thomas Buntin seven for the Raiders.

Dale County boys 1, Slocomb 21: Tyrel Thrower scored nine to lead the Warriors.

Slocomb was led by Hayes Hatton with eight points.

Opp boys 37, Daleville 15: Talan Wicker scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds for the Bobcats.

Ezekiel girls 32, Wiregrass Kings 22: Addie Spann scored 11 and Claudia Perry six for the Kings.

Wiregrass Kings boys 48, Ezekiel Academy 39: Alec Spann had 19 points, Jake Thompson 12 and Brayden Treadaway eight to lead the Kings.