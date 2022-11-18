PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva girls, Abbeville boys win rivalry games

HARTFORD – Geneva’s Rayanna Ausley hit a basket to send the game into overtime and teammate Simone Minnifield hit a 3-pointer to send it to a second overtime before the Panthers defeated Geneva County 60-56 Friday night in girls high school basketball.

The game was tied 40-40 at the end of regulation following Ausley’s basket with 3.7 seconds left.

Geneva County scored the first eight points of the first overtime, but Geneva battled back and tied it with Minnifield’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to make it 48-48.

The Panthers then hit big free throws in the second extra period to gain the victory.

Minnifield led Geneva in scoring with 21 points, while Ausley scored 18 with eight steals and 10 rebounds and Kaden Ward scored 12 with 11 rebounds and five steals.

Jordyn Alston led Geneva County with 16 points, while Charlianna Boutwell scored 12.

Carroll 46, Cottonwood 38: Ameyah Gray scored 19 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Eagles.

Taliyah Carter scored 13 and had six assists.

Eufaula 60, Dothan 35: Iyauna Gordy scored 20 and Ganielle Palmer 11 for the Tigers.

Dejiah Williams added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Quannesia Walton scored 10.

Dothan was led by Charisma Doss with 15 and Laila Waddle with nine.

Ashford 46, Houston County 8: Sydney Davis led Ashford with 10 points, while Jakena Curl and Trinity McCree each scored eight.

Naziyah Rivers scored six for the Lions.

Opelika 57, Enterprise 51: For the Wildcats, Sarah Amos scored 19, Brooklyn Kemmerlin scored 12 and Makayla Bass added nine.

Luverne 52, Opp 22: For the Bobcats, Vanessa Stoudemire scored nine and had seven rebounds.

Cuba Wiggins had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Varsity Boys

Abbeville 61, Headland 60: Dylan Crawford scored 24 points, including hitting 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter, as Abbeville held off rival Headland.

Crawford hit one of two free throws with 10 seconds left to stretch the lead to three points and Headland scored on a layup for the final points of the game as time expired.

Matthew McNair followed Crawford in scoring for Abbeville with 14, while Cam Jones added 10.

Headland was led by Jaxon Williams with 19 and Cornelius Arnold with 15.

Carroll 62, Cottonwood 40: Lakeith Person lead Carroll with 17 points and Steve McIntosh followed with 10 points.

Robert McCurry lead the Bears with 15 points.

Ashford 60, Houston County 19: Cam Fields scored 20 and had six steals to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Kobe Small followed with 15 points and eight assists, while Ernest Williams scored 11 with 12 rebounds.

Wicksburg 70, Emmanuel Christian 37: Gabe Glover scored 29 and Izaac Murry 11 for the Panthers.

Emmanuel was led by Luke Wood with 17.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg boys 44, Emmanuel Christian 13: For Wicksburg Cooper Morrison, Landon Rainey and Jamien Ward had nine points each. Brady Hicks added eight.

Ashford boys 42, Houston County 32: Zidavion Walker scored 12 and Quin Jones eight for Ashford.

Carroll boys 51, Cottonwood 25: Dezmon Pruitt led all scorers with 20 points, Legend Ansley and OJ Berry followed with eight points.

Cottonwood was led by Kizie Bostic and Hunter Skaisic with seven points each.

Junior High

Opp 8th boys 55, Andalusia 34: Cam James scored a career-high 25 to lead Opp.

Jeshurun Crittenden scored eight and had nine rebounds and Conner Powers had eight points and eight rebounds.

Andalusia 7th boys 40, Opp 23: For Opp, Wyatt Spears scored 10.