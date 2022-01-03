 Skip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva girls defeat G.W. Long
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva girls defeat G.W. Long

  • Updated
basketball
Rose, Regina

Melody Watson scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in helping Geneva defeat G.W. Long 57-48 on Monday in girls high school basketball action.

Simone Minnifield added 13 points and Cheyenne Hammock 12 for the Panthers, who improved to 10-4.

G.W. Long was led by Makenna Long with 13 points.

Northside Methodist 41, Ariton 27: Kayden Williams had 18 points and Layna Grooms 10 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Lady Knights’ win.

