Prep basketball roundup: Geneva girls get win over Elba

Pazley Lamb scored 14 and Makaley Boswell 13 to lead Geneva past Elba 53-36 in high school girls basketball on Monday.

Melody Watson added 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Panthers.

Elba was led by Nina Williams with 24 points and Jaylyn Baker with nine.

Northside Methodist 42, Wicksburg 27: Brooke Hallman scored 15, while Anna Lee Hathcock and Kailyn McMahen each scored 10 for the Knights.

Wicksburg was led by Tori Hobbs with eight.

G.W. Long 56, Headland 31: Lilly Grace Payne scored 19 and Emmaline Hughes added 13 for the Rebels.

Headland was led by Alexis Neal with 13 and Jayden Blackmon with 10.

Samson 62, Providence Christian 22: Trinity Jenkins scored 25 and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Tigers.

Brantley Edberg added 12 points and Alli Godwin contributed 11.

Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 11 and Adleigh Mayes with nine.

Rehobeth 41, Dale County 38: McKenna Linder had 13 points and Brittany Smith six to lead Rehobeth.