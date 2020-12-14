Prep basketball roundup: Geneva girls get win over Elba

Pazley Lamb scored 14 and Makaley Boswell 13 to lead Geneva past Elba 53-36 in high school girls basketball on Monday.
Melody Watson added 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Panthers.
Elba was led by Nina Williams with 24 points and Jaylyn Baker with nine.
Northside Methodist 42, Wicksburg 27: Brooke Hallman scored 15, while Anna Lee Hathcock and Kailyn McMahen each scored 10 for the Knights.
Wicksburg was led by Tori Hobbs with eight.
G.W. Long 56, Headland 31: Lilly Grace Payne scored 19 and Emmaline Hughes added 13 for the Rebels.
Headland was led by Alexis Neal with 13 and Jayden Blackmon with 10.
Samson 62, Providence Christian 22: Trinity Jenkins scored 25 and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Tigers.
Brantley Edberg added 12 points and Alli Godwin contributed 11.
Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 11 and Adleigh Mayes with nine.
Rehobeth 41, Dale County 38: McKenna Linder had 13 points and Brittany Smith six to lead Rehobeth.
Chyann Beasley had 14 points and Keunah Helms 11 for Dale County.
Varsity Boys
Providence Christian 68, Samson 18: The Eagles held the Tigers scoreless in the second half.
Providence led 40-18 at the break.
Grant Weatherford scored 16 to lead Providence, followed by Abe Chancellor and Bo Thornell with 11 each and Powell Phillips with 10.
Slocomb 64, New Brockton 55: Jaylen Nobles scored 28 and Brody Campbell 17 in leading the RedTops.
Dillon Kelty led New Brockton with 23 points.
Wicksburg 69, Northside Methodist 27: Zeke Kelley scored 16 to lead Wicksburg.
Dalton Taggart added 14, Clay Morrison 13 and Devontae White 12.
Junior Varsity
Slocomb boys 54, New Brockton 21: Brenden McLaughlin scored 12, Tarant Mobley 11 and Maddox King 10 for Slocomb.
Headland boys 38, G.W. Long 35: Tylen Williams had 12 points and Caleb Dozier 10 to lead Headland to the win.
Eufaula girls 51, Carroll 36: Joyiah Peterson led Eufaula with 14 points followed by Ja’mariona Henderson with 10 and De’Jiah Williams with nine points.
Taliyah Carter led Carroll with 23 points.
Carroll 9th grade 61, Eufaula 60 (OT): Lakeith Person had 23 points and Qua’darious Lightner had nine to lead Carroll.
Jaquavious Moss led Eufaula with 20 points and Lekeveyunate Pugh had 16.
