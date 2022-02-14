PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva girls rally after halftime to win sub-regional

GENEVA – Down 20-17 at halftime, Geneva turned the game around in the second half to defeat Booker T. Washington 61-42 in the Class 4A Sub-Regional girls basketball game Monday night.
Geneva went on a 13-0 run to begin the second half and outscored B.T.W. 20-6 in the third quarter in taking control of the game.
Makaley Boswell led a balanced Geneva scoring attack with 17 points. Madison Johnson had 16 points, seven assists and five steals and Melody Watson had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 24-4 and will play in the Southeast Regional on Saturday in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum.
Class 2A
G.W. Long 67, Abbeville 32: The Rebels seized a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and 32-12 margin at halftime and cruised to the win over Abbeville.
G.W. Long (22-4) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Friday at 6 p.m. against Ranburne.
Ally Whitehead along with sisters Makenna and Maleah Long all had 14 points to lead Long’s win Monday. Emmaline Hughes added 11 points.
Bre Hardamon led Abbeville with 13 and Ja’Mya Glover had eight. The Yellow Jackets finished the season 20-6.
Cottonwood 52, Elba 42: Saniya Keys had 19 points, Kesha Anglin 16 and Ariya Tillman had eight to lead Cottonwood, which advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Montgomery.
The Bears (14-11) face Lanett Friday at 3 p.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
Nina Williams led Elba with 19 points and A’Lyric Whitfield had 12. The Tigers finished the season with a 16-12 record.
Class 3A
Pike County 50, Wicksburg 36: Amity White had 17 points, Kyah Rouse had 14 and Taniya Green had 12 to pace Pike County (13-7), which advanced to a Southeast Regional Tournament against top-ranked Prattville Christian on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Wicksburg, which finished the season 16-16, was led by Mackenleigh Booth with 12 points and Kara Cox nine points.
Class 5A
Charles Henderson 34, Headland 28: Madison Ousley had 13 points to lead Charles Henderson (14-8), which advanced to a Southeast Regional Tournament match-up in Montgomery against Friday at 9 a.m. against Pike Road.
Headland (13-6) was led by Tyra Benton with nine points. Standouts Alexus Neal and Jayden Blackmon were held to a combined 11 points.