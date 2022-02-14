PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva girls rally after halftime to win sub-regional

GENEVA – Down 20-17 at halftime, Geneva turned the game around in the second half to defeat Booker T. Washington 61-42 in the Class 4A Sub-Regional girls basketball game Monday night.

Geneva went on a 13-0 run to begin the second half and outscored B.T.W. 20-6 in the third quarter in taking control of the game.

Makaley Boswell led a balanced Geneva scoring attack with 17 points. Madison Johnson had 16 points, seven assists and five steals and Melody Watson had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 24-4 and will play in the Southeast Regional on Saturday in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum.

Class 2A

G.W. Long 67, Abbeville 32: The Rebels seized a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and 32-12 margin at halftime and cruised to the win over Abbeville.

G.W. Long (22-4) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Friday at 6 p.m. against Ranburne.

Ally Whitehead along with sisters Makenna and Maleah Long all had 14 points to lead Long’s win Monday. Emmaline Hughes added 11 points.

