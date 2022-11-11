PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva girls win at tourney; Wiregrass Kings roll

The Geneva girls basketball team defeated Loachapoka 48-38 on Friday in the St. James Tournament.

Simone Minniefield led the Panthers with 10 points, while Rayanna Ausley, Dee Robinson and Kaden Ward each scored eight.

Wiregrass Kings 56, Peachwood Academy 47: The Kings led 23-4 after the first quarter in the Atlanta Wolfpack Tipoff Tournament.

Christian Miller led the way with 12 points, while Jake Thompson scored 10 and Brayden Treadaway eight. Zeke Alford grabbed eight rebounds.

Wiregrass Kings 49, Covenant Christian Academy (Huntsville) 35: In the semifinals of the Atlanta Wolfpack Tipoff Tournament, Christian Miller led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Alec Spann had 16 points, four assists and five steals.

Junior Varsity

Eufaula boys 57, Opp 30: For the Bobcats, DJ Hines had 14 points, while Frankie Williams scored eight and Jaymaryon Allen had five rebounds.

Eufaula 9th boys 55, Opp 21: For the Bobcats, Dawson Cox scored eight.

Junior High

Providence girls 38, Ashford 22: Raegan Elmore had 14 points and six steals for the Eagles.

Ella Brown added nine points and nine rebounds.

Ashford was led by Emmaleigh Davis with 12 points.

Ashford boys 8th 39, Providence Christian 29: Zydavion Walker scored 20 and Alex Swain 11 for Ashford.

Logan Hagler scored 12 for the Eagles.

Providence Christian boys 7th 30, Ashford 26 (OT): For the Yellow Jackets, Dakari Owens scored 12 and Tramonte Brown added eight.

Christopher Harper scored 11 for Providence.