PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Georgiana earns final spot into Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Georgiana punched its ticket into the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic with a 72-59 win over Andalusia in the Turkey Classic at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday.
Eight teams were vying for the final spot in the 16-team Hoops Classic, which will be held Dec. 27-31 at the Civic Center.
Georgiana beat Cottonwood in the first semifinal Tuesday 58-52, while Andalusia advanced to the title game by beating Malone 60-50.
In the championship win, Nasir Cheatham led Georgiana with 24 points, while Tremari Longmire scored 19 and Amari Feagin 14.
For Andalusia, Tyler Sigers scored 25 and Aksh Patel added 16.
In the semifinal win over Cottonwood, Jacob Lowery led Georgiana with 18 and Feagin scored 11.
For Cottonwood, Raymond Bryant scored 25 and Mekhi Anglin scored 17.
In Andalusia’s semifinal win, Cammeyune Love scored 14, Jordan Stallworth 17 and Sigers 11.
For Malone, Javier McClennon scored 14 and J.D. Gibson added 13.
Sneaky Pete’s 43rd Annual Rebel Classic
McAdory 70, Dothan 62: A 10-2 Dothan surge cut McAdory’s lead with three minutes to go, but the Yellow Jackets 7-of-10 at the free throw down the stretch to hold off the Wolves in a semifinal game.
The loss pushed Dothan to the tournament third-place game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Springville, which lost to Vestavia Hills.
JD Palm led Dothan with 24 points, Bryson Berry followed with 19 and Thomas Dowd had 10.
Karen Keller Thanksgiving Tournament
Geneva County girls 56, Wicksburg 40: Jordyn Alston scored 23, while Charlianna Boutwell and Anri Davis each scored 10 for Geneva County.
Carroll boys 63, Houston Academy 59: Bryson Dawkins earned 37 points and 11 rebounds to pace Carroll’s win.
Johnny Coleman followed with nine points and five rebounds and Jordan Killings had 11 assists, six rebounds, four steals and six points.
Corey Campbell led Houston Academy with 14 points and Adam Kesserwani had 12 points
Ashford Thanksgiving Tournament
Abbeville girls 56, Ashford 33: Abbeville won the tournament as Bree Hardamon led the way with 24 points and JaMya Glover added 15.
Ashford was led by Hope Hogan with 12 points.
Northside Methodist girls 36, Malone 32: Layna Grooms scored 17 and had nine rebounds for NMA.
Addie Forrester had 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Spartan Turkey Jam Tournament
Eufaula boys 90, Spanish Fort 76: Caleb Paige scored 26 in the first half and 30 for the game. He connected on six 3-pointers.
Joshua Paige added 24 points with four 3-pointers. Rashaad Frye scored 15 and Justin Davis added 11.
Eufaula girls 59, Pell City 44: Zahria Hoskey scored 31 and Ganielle Palmer added 11 for the Tigers.
Lee-Scott Classic
Pike Liberal girls 43, Macon-East 35: Lakin Harrell led PLAS with 21.
Ariton Hoopsgiving Classic
Dale County boys 52, Pike County 34: Christian Ross scored 20 and grabbed 20 rebounds for Dale County.
Cole Weed added 12 points.
Terrell Academy (Ga.) Tournament
SGA girls 80, Abbeville Christian 43: Amiay Govan earned 26 points, including 11-of-18 free throws, and 20 rebounds to lead Abbeville Christian in the loss.
Anna Grace Blalock added 16 rebound and nine points.