PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Georgiana earns final spot into Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Georgiana punched its ticket into the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic with a 72-59 win over Andalusia in the Turkey Classic at the Dothan Civic Center on Tuesday.

Eight teams were vying for the final spot in the 16-team Hoops Classic, which will be held Dec. 27-31 at the Civic Center.

Georgiana beat Cottonwood in the first semifinal Tuesday 58-52, while Andalusia advanced to the title game by beating Malone 60-50.

In the championship win, Nasir Cheatham led Georgiana with 24 points, while Tremari Longmire scored 19 and Amari Feagin 14.

For Andalusia, Tyler Sigers scored 25 and Aksh Patel added 16.

In the semifinal win over Cottonwood, Jacob Lowery led Georgiana with 18 and Feagin scored 11.

For Cottonwood, Raymond Bryant scored 25 and Mekhi Anglin scored 17.

In Andalusia’s semifinal win, Cammeyune Love scored 14, Jordan Stallworth 17 and Sigers 11.

For Malone, Javier McClennon scored 14 and J.D. Gibson added 13.

