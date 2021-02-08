Prep basketball roundup: Glover leads Abbeville girls over Cottonwood

ABBEVILLE – Ja’mya Glover poured in 20 points in leading Abbeville to a 47-34 win over Cottonwood in the first round of the Class 2A, Area 2 basketball tournament on Monday night.
Bre Hardamon contributed 17 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Saniya Keys led the way for Cottonwood with 15 points, while Shelbie Chambers contributed 10 points.
Class 2A, Area 3
G.W. Long 71, Zion Chapel 9: Ally Whitehead scored 20 to lead the Rebels in the opening round of the area tournament.
Class 2A, Area 3
Elba 50 Ariton 49: Makinna Gray hit three free throws with .3 seconds left to give Elba the dramatic victory.
Jaylyn Baker and Nina Williams each scored 12 in leading the balanced Elba scoring attack.
Gray added 10 points,
Ariton was led by Zhee Oliver with 14 points and Anna Kilcrease with 13.
Class 3A, Area 4
Opp 39, Goshen 34: Vanessa Stoudemire scored 18, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven steals for the Bobcats.
Haylei Henegan added seven points and seven rebounds.
It was the first playoff win for Opp since the 2012-2013 season.
Goshen was led by Ella Baker with 15 points and Ashunte Freeman with nine.
Class 3A, Area 4
Pike County 79, New Brockton 15: The Bulldogs rolled to the victory in the opening round of the tourney.
Aaliyah Silar scored eight for New Brockton.
Class 3A, Area 3
Daleville 37, Providence Christian 33: Joye Anderson scored 20 and Amerikus Enfinger seven to lead the Warhawks.
Providence was led by AnnaBeth Townsend with 24 points.
Class 4A, Area 2
Geneva 55, Ashford 27: Makaley Boswell scored 15 in leading the Panthers in the victory.
Madison Johnson had a big game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Ashford was led by Sydney Davis with eight points.
Class 4A, Area 2
Straughn 56, Dale County 20: Allie Kelley led Straughn (17-6) in the opening round tourney game.