Prep basketball roundup: Glover leads Abbeville girls over Cottonwood

ABBEVILLE – Ja’mya Glover poured in 20 points in leading Abbeville to a 47-34 win over Cottonwood in the first round of the Class 2A, Area 2 basketball tournament on Monday night.

Bre Hardamon contributed 17 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Saniya Keys led the way for Cottonwood with 15 points, while Shelbie Chambers contributed 10 points.

Class 2A, Area 3

G.W. Long 71, Zion Chapel 9: Ally Whitehead scored 20 to lead the Rebels in the opening round of the area tournament.

Class 2A, Area 3

Elba 50 Ariton 49: Makinna Gray hit three free throws with .3 seconds left to give Elba the dramatic victory.

Jaylyn Baker and Nina Williams each scored 12 in leading the balanced Elba scoring attack.

Gray added 10 points,

Ariton was led by Zhee Oliver with 14 points and Anna Kilcrease with 13.

Class 3A, Area 4

Opp 39, Goshen 34: Vanessa Stoudemire scored 18, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven steals for the Bobcats.