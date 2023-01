AJ Rodgers had 12 points to lead Goshen in a 36-27 loss to Luverne at the MLK Tournament at Luverne on Monday.

Headland 45, Opp 36: On Saturday, Alexus Neal had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Jayla Franklin had 10 points to lead the Rams win.

Boys

Luverne 70, Goshen 44: Goshen fell to the host Tigers in the MLK Classic on Monday. No details were available.