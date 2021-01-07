 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Goshen girls edge Opp
Goshen edged Opp 40-39 in girls high school basketball action on Thursday night.

Ella Baker scored 17 and Amber Vickers scored 11 for Goshen.

Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 19 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Samson 51, Florala 21: No. 4-ranked Samson dominated No. 5-ranked Florala as Kinley Johnson and Brantley Edberg scored 15 each to lead the Tigers (12-2, 2-0).

Shaylei Mock added 10 points for Samson.

Florala was led by Sharae Coleman with 10.

Wicksburg 50, Daleville 36: Kara Cox poured in 24 points to lead the Panthers.

Bowen Williams added 11 points and Tori Snyder six.

Daleville was led by Joye Anderson with 18.

Lakeside School 49, Macon-East 24: Emily Nix had 23 points to lead AISA fifth-ranked Lakeside (6-3, 1-0) to the AISA Class AA, Region 2, Area 1 win.

Varsity boys

Macon-East 54, Lakeside School 42: I’Leek Quinn had 14 points and Jeremiah Bowick eight for Lakeside in the loss.

Junior Varsity

Lakeside School girls 41, Macon-East 21: Chloe Helms had 23 points to pace the Lakeside girls JV win.

Lakeside School boys 40, Macon-East 29: I’Leek Quinn earned 28 points to lead the Chiefs JV boys win.

