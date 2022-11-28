PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Gray hits game-winner for Carroll girls

Ameyah Gray hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to give Carroll a 48-47 win over Cottonwood on Monday in varsity girls basketball action.

Gray finished with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Taliyah Carter had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for Carroll (5-1).

Headland 49, Dale County 27: Alexus Neal had 26 points and 21 rebounds and Keria Davis-Toney had nine points and 10 rebounds for Headland.

Jas Smith and Bre Wilkerson had eight points each for Dale County.

Geneva 52, Elba 31: Simone Minnifield had 15 points and Kaden Ward 11 to lead Geneva.

A’lyric Whitfield had 16 to lead Elba.

Ashford 54, Daleville 5: Trinity McCree led Ashford with 12 points, four assists and eight rebounds. Jakena Curl added 11 points, eight assists and seven steals, while Sydney Davis and Amiyah Lewis each scored 10. Lewis also had 12 rebounds.

Ariton 46, Zion Chapel 44: Nya Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds and Macileigh Bragg had nine points and seven rebounds for Ariton.

Madison Meeks led Zion Chapel with 21 points.

Barbour County 71, Goshen 51: Enasia Ivory had 26 points, Tamia Peterson 18 and Anesia Eutsey 14 to lead the Jaguar win.

Haylee Sanford and Ajayden Rogers both had 15 points to lead Goshen.

G.W. Long 49, Emmanuel Christian 4: Ally Whitehead had 22 points and Maleah Long 13 to lead the Rebel win.

Edgewood Academy 51, Lakeside School 44: Chloe Helms had 14 points and five steals, Eliza Eriksen eight points and 10 rebound, while Sophie Seaborn had five steals and Rebecca Neville four steals for Lakeside (1-2).

Varsity Boys

Houston Academy 81, Slocomb 41: Twelve Raiders scored in the victory, led by Kadyn Mitchell with 14 points.

Cory Campbell had 13 and Cam Dyer added 10 for HA, which improved to 6-0.

Slocomb was led by Brody Campbell with 21 points, which included four 3-pointers. Rashawn Miller followed with 11 points.

Carroll 68, Cottonwood 30: Takoda McLeod had 14 points, Lakeith Person 13 and Peyton Plott 10 to lead Carroll (6-0).

Jayden Lettinhand led Cottonwood (2-3) with 12 points and Cain Campbell had nine.

Barbour County 65, Goshen 48: Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Rurtyiaus Ross had 12 points to lead Barbour County (4-2).

Goshen was led by KJ Bristow with 20 points.

Edgewood 57, Lakeside 27: For the Chiefs, Rhoades Bennett scored 11 and Jamez Curry added nine points.

Headland 54: Dale County 51: Cornelius Arnold had 16, Jaxon Williams 13 and Tylen Williams 12 to lead Headland.

Junior Smith 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jamarvion Scott 12 points and Isaiah Griffin 10 points for Dale County.

Geneva 59, Elba 44: Bryson Barton had 14 points and Noah Johnson and Evan Griffin both had 13 to lead Geneva (5-2).

Taylon Purvis and Cameron Gray had nine points each for Elba (0-3).

G.W. Long 60, Emmanuel Christian 47: Jakiire Redding had 20 points and Daylon Henderson had 10 to lead G.W. Long.

Logan McNeil had 25 points and eight rebounds for Emmanuel Christian. Tristan Culp had a team high 11 rebounds for the Warriors.

Junior Varsity

Carroll boys 47, Cottonwood 14: N’Jia Gosha led Carroll with 11 points and Dez Pruitt 10.’

Jowaughn Campbell led Cottonwood with five points.

Barbour County boys 36, Goshen 30: Javarius Peterson had 14 points to lead Barbour County.

G.W. Long boys 48, Emmanuel Christian 32: Conner Baker had nine points and Preston Williams, Alex Hughes, Jordan Pruiett and Marvin McLeod had six each for G.W. Long.

Grayson Ellison had 14 points and six rebounds for Emmanuel Christian.

Headland boys 43, Dale County 36: Conner McKenzie had 14 points and Marcus Reeves nine to lead Headland.

Dallas Hedstrom had 10 points and Jayden McGhee nine for Dale County.

Elba boys 47, Geneva 43: Brady Johnson had 12 points and Javante Griggs 11 for Elba.

Hayden Love had 12 points to lead Geneva.

Lakeside girls 36, Edgewood 17: Dylan White had 15 points and Sophie Seaborn had 11 points for Lakeside.

Junior High

Geneva 28 girls, Coppinville 9: Geneva’s Baylee Conner led all scorers with 10 points. Hayden Howell added eight and Bella Johnson six.

For Coppinville, M. Evans had 5 points.

Geneva boys 45, Coppinville 36: Titus Brown scored 15 points, Braylon Soles 12 and Luke Sanders eight to lead Geneva.

M. Reed 15 points and K. Griffin 11 points for Coppinville.

Enterprise boys 9th 62, Opp 27: For the Bobcats, DJ Hines scored 15 and Alan Jones had eight rebounds and blocked four shots.