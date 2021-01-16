Prep Basketball Roundup: Green block preserves Dale County win over Houston Academy

Dale County’s Terrance Green blocked a potential game-tying shot with one second left to help the Warriors hold on for a 44-42 win over Houston Academy Saturday in high school basketball action.
The Warriors trailed the Raiders 31-24 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored HA 20-11 in the final period to eke out the win.
Keshaun Martin paced Dale County with 12 points and six steals as nine Warriors scored in the game.
Kadyn Mitchell led Houston Academy with 10 points, while Kamryn Mitchell and Rod Jackson both had nine points with Kamryn Mitchell also earning 12 rebounds.
Central-Phenix City 57, Dothan 50: Dothan fell at home to the Red Devils. No details were available.
Headland 60, Abbeville 56: Patrick Burke had 21 points and Andre Galloway 12 to lead the Rams in the county rival win.
Travontae Glanton had 10 points to lead Abbeville.
Eufaula 70, Russell County 40: Tyon Mitchell and Josh Paige both had 13 points, Tony Coleman had 10 and Rodarius Thomas nine to lead Eufaula.
Opp 54, Elba 22: Opp stayed unbeaten at 12-0, routing Elba 54-22.
Jaydon Lacey had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, Erik Matthews had 14 points, 11 rebounds and JaKanye Mounts added six points and six rebounds.
Kimdarius Hill led Elba with eight points.
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Ezekiel Academy 23: Jay Taylor had 13 points, Austin Cross 12 and Drew Nelson to lead the Patriots (12-2).
Lighthouse PCA 82, Wiregrass Kings 75: The Kings had a 12-game winning streak snapped with a road loss Saturday in Pensacola to Lighthouse PCA 82-75.
Nolan Perry had 21 points, James Strickland 13 and Aden Spann 11 for the Kings (19-2), who struggled offensively hitting just 26-of-82 shots (31.7 percent) and had 25 turnovers. Strickland earned a team-high 12 rebounds, Perry four assists and Spann four steals.
Varsity Girls
Houston Academy 40, Dale County 28: Sara Bourkard had 11 points and siblings Maci, Abby and Caley Caldwell combined on 23 points in Houston Academy’s win over the Warriors.
Maci Caldwell had nine points, Abby Caldwell eight and Caley Caldwell six.
For Dale County, Chyann Beasley had 13 points and Keunah Helms 12.
Headland 38, Abbeville 23: Alexus Neal had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Jayden Blackmon 10 points and five blocked shots and Trinity Griffin eight points for Headland.
All 23 points for Abbeville came from Jamiya Glover (13) and Bre Hardamon (10).
Eufaula 95, Russell County 43: Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points and four steals, Zahria Hoskey 19 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals and Denahria Hicks 11 points and 15 rebounds to lead Eufaula.
Iyauna Gordy earned 13 points off the bench. Mikasia Floyd had eight points and 10 rebound and Janiyah Locke had 14 rebounds.
Pike Liberal Arts 52, Ezekiel 28: Ivy White had 14 points, Amity White nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and Tiffany Johnson eight points and nine rebounds to lead Pike Lib (5-4).
Junior Varsity
Headland 53, Abbeville 45: Tylen Williams had 18 points and Jaxon Williams 11 to lead Abbeville.
Cameron Jones had nine to lead Abbeville.
Dale County boys 39, Houston Academy 36: Jamarvion Scott led Dale County with 13 points.
Opp boys 43, Elba 36: JaKellus Lane had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jabarri Hill 13 points and six steals and Colby Ballard 10 points to lead Opp (8-1).
Malachi Washington and Zaydian Daniels had 12 points each for Elba with all of Washington’s points coming off four 3-pointers.
Wiregrass Kings boys 64, Lighthouse 45: The Kings raced to a 30-7 first-quarter lead and rolled to the win, improving to 12-1.
Will Holland had 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and Aden Spann had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Kings.
Friday
Varsity Boys
Wiregrass Kings 91, Tuscaloosa Educators 47: A 38-8 second quarter helped the Kings build a 60-18 halftime lead.
Nolan Perry had 27 points, behind 10-of-15 shooting. James Strickland Aden Spann both had 16 points and Will Holland 10 points. Holland earned a team-high nine rebounds.
Varsity girls
Wiregrass Kings 58, Tuscaloosa Educators 10: The Kings built a 27-2 first-quarter lead and rolled to the win, improving to 10-8.
Lydia Owens had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Tayler Clouse had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Cassidy Perry had 10 points and five assists for the Kings. Grace Treadaway had six steals.
Junior Varsity
Wiregrass Kings 68, Tuscaloosa Educators 23: Aden Spann had 21 points and nine rebounds, Will Holland had 20 points and six assists and Riley Treadaway 13 points and four steals to lead the Kings.