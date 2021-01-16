Prep Basketball Roundup: Green block preserves Dale County win over Houston Academy

Dale County’s Terrance Green blocked a potential game-tying shot with one second left to help the Warriors hold on for a 44-42 win over Houston Academy Saturday in high school basketball action.

The Warriors trailed the Raiders 31-24 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored HA 20-11 in the final period to eke out the win.

Keshaun Martin paced Dale County with 12 points and six steals as nine Warriors scored in the game.

Kadyn Mitchell led Houston Academy with 10 points, while Kamryn Mitchell and Rod Jackson both had nine points with Kamryn Mitchell also earning 12 rebounds.

Central-Phenix City 57, Dothan 50: Dothan fell at home to the Red Devils. No details were available.

Headland 60, Abbeville 56: Patrick Burke had 21 points and Andre Galloway 12 to lead the Rams in the county rival win.

Travontae Glanton had 10 points to lead Abbeville.

Eufaula 70, Russell County 40: Tyon Mitchell and Josh Paige both had 13 points, Tony Coleman had 10 and Rodarius Thomas nine to lead Eufaula.

Opp 54, Elba 22: Opp stayed unbeaten at 12-0, routing Elba 54-22.