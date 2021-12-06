PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Grooms near triple-double powers Northside Methodist girls win

Layna Grooms earned a near triple-double in leading Northside Methodist girls to a 44-32 win over Wicksburg in high school basketball action on Monday night.

Grooms had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals in the win. Kayden Williams added eight points for the Knights.

G.W. Long 67, Houston Academy 24: Four players scored in double figures for G.W. Long – Makenna Long had 16 points, Maleah Long 14, Emma Claire Long 12 and Lilly Grace Payne 10.

Abby Caldwell led Houston Academy with eight points.

Florala 48, Ashford 39: Sharae Coleman had 31 points to pace Florala to the win.

Jakena Curl led Ashford with 11 points. Amiyah Lewis and Trinity McCree had seven points each.

Slocomb 33, Dale County 18:Gracie Ward scored 16 and Chesnee Aplin 12 for the RedTops.

Bre Wilkerson led the Warriors with eight points.

Brantley 57, Opp 17: Annah Little had 16 points and Aaliyah Stamps had 11 to lead Brantley.