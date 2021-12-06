PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Grooms near triple-double powers Northside Methodist girls win

Layna Grooms earned a near triple-double in leading Northside Methodist girls to a 44-32 win over Wicksburg in high school basketball action on Monday night.
Grooms had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals in the win. Kayden Williams added eight points for the Knights.
G.W. Long 67, Houston Academy 24: Four players scored in double figures for G.W. Long – Makenna Long had 16 points, Maleah Long 14, Emma Claire Long 12 and Lilly Grace Payne 10.
Abby Caldwell led Houston Academy with eight points.
Florala 48, Ashford 39: Sharae Coleman had 31 points to pace Florala to the win.
Jakena Curl led Ashford with 11 points. Amiyah Lewis and Trinity McCree had seven points each.
Slocomb 33, Dale County 18:Gracie Ward scored 16 and Chesnee Aplin 12 for the RedTops.
Bre Wilkerson led the Warriors with eight points.
Brantley 57, Opp 17: Annah Little had 16 points and Aaliyah Stamps had 11 to lead Brantley.
Jalisa Smith had six points and Kyla Rhodes had four points and six rebounds for Opp.
Grace Christian (Ga.) 75, Emmanuel Christian 31: Emma Gurman had 13 points and five rebounds and Maddy Hall had seven rebounds for ECS.
Varsity Boys
Geneva 61, Rehobeth 44: Noah Johnson, Avery Perry and Timothy McReynolds combined on 35 points to pace Geneva to a 61-44 win over Rehobeth on Monday afternoon.
Johnson had 14 points, Perry 11 and McReynolds 10.
Cayden Turvin had a big day for Rehobeth, scoring a game-high 22 points.
Houston Academy 66, G.W. Long 45: Kadyn Mitchell had 21 points, Corey Campbell 18 and Rod Jackson 10 to lead Houston Academy.
Kobie Stringer had 18 points and Jackson Dasinger had 11.
Dale County 61, Slocomb 25: Jamarvion Scott had 21 points and Christian Ross had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dale County.
Cole Weed added 11 points for the Warriors.
Rashawn Miller led Slocomb with 10 points.
Wicksburg 71, Northside Methodist 46: Devontae White and Clay Morrison combined for 43 points to lead Wicksburg.
White earned 23 and Morrison 20. Jackson Glover added 13 for the Panthers.
Dylan Perry led Northside Methodist with 11 points.
Florala 54, Ashford 38: Caleb Knight led Ashford with eight points.
Kennith Dalton Jackson had 11 points and Rayshon Coleman 10 for Florala.
Brantley 47, Opp 29: ZaZa Lindsey and AJ Coleman had 12 points and eight rebounds each for Opp (1-1).
Kendrick Brown and Jordan Parks led Brantley with 11 points each.
Luverne 57, Goshen 22: Kadavion Bristow had 11 points to lead Goshen.
Pike Liberal Arts 74, Macon-East 58: Austin Cross had 34 points, four rebounds and four steals to pace Pike Liberal Arts over Macon-East.
Darryl Lee had 12 points, while Mario Davenport earned nine points and 13 rebounds and Ian Foster had 10 points and nine rebounds for Pike Lib. Payne Jefcoat and Drew Nelson both had six points with Jefcoat also with five rebounds.
Grace Christian (Ga.) 79, Emmanuel Christian 51: Kyle Kirchhoff earned a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds for ECS and Kindrell Fletcher added a strong overall game with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy boys 32, G.W. Long 30: David Kirkland, Brody Williams and Judson Bailey all had eight points to lead Houston Academy.
Cameron Richards had nine points to lead G.W. Long.
Northside Methodist boys 43, Northside Methodist 32: Gabe Glover had 12 points to lead Wicksburg.
Ashford boys 43, Florala 21: Braxton Anderson had 11 points and Pete Reaves had 10 for Ashford.
Landon Prescott had 10 for Florala.
Dale County boys 30, Slocomb 28: Isaiah Griffin had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dale County’s win.
Quincy Owens had 11 points to lead Slocomb.
Brantley boys 31, Opp 27: Dorian Harris had eight points, Jamaryon Allen five points and Marcelo Newsome four points and five rebounds for Opp.
Janyis Tyson had 11 points to lead Brantley.