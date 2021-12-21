PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA boys defeat G.W. Long

Kadyn Mitchell scored 22 and Rod Jackson 19 as Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long 73-62 in high school boys basketball Tuesday.

Kobie Stringer and Avery Roberts each scored 17 for the Rebels, while Jackson Chancy added 10.

Dale County boys 52, Daleville 38: JoJo Rodgers scored 17, Christian Ross 12 with 14 rebounds, Cole Weed scored 11 and Andrew Martin 10.

For Daleville, Moses McDowell scored 20 and Brian Beckwith 12.

Dale County girls 47, Daleville 30: Chyann Beasely scored 15 and Myesa Kennedy 13 for Dale County.

Kiani Schmitz scored 17 for Daleville.

G.W. Long girls 53, Pike Road 40: In the Trinity tournament, Emma Claire Long scored 12 and Emmaline Hughes 11 to lead the Rebels.

Charles Henderson girls 58, Enterprise 54: In the Thelma's Kitchen Lake City Classic in Eufaula, K.K. Hobdy scored 20 in leading the Trojans.

Jaida Gosha led Enterprise with 23.