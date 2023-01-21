PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA boys extend long home win streak

Houston Academy won its 21st straight home game over a two-season span with a 37-29 victory over Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) on Saturday in boys high school basketball action.

Kadyn Mitchell led the way for the Raiders with 11 points, while Rod Jackson scored 10.

Deerfield-Windsor was led by Hays Rebell with 13 points.

Houston Academy hit 9-of-9 free throws in the game.

The Raiders improved to 23-2.

Opp 57, Kinston 48: Jabarri Hill scored 16, JaKelleus Lane 14 and AJ Coleman 13 for the Bobcats.

Brantley 67, Highland home 59: Keldric Brown scored 21 and had 11 rebounds and Jayden Parks had 20 points for the Bulldogs.

Varsity Girls

Opp 42, Kinston 35: Vanessa Stoudemire scored 16 points to lead Opp.

Jalisa Smith added eight points and Cuba Wiggins had nine rebounds and three blocks.

For Kinston, Kaley Norris had 13 points and Lauren Norris had nine points. Lilli Sumblin earned 16 rebounds and six points.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy 45, Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) 35: Thomas Buntin scored 14 to lead the Raiders.

Martin Andre and Houston Lee each added seven points