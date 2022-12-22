PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA boys, girls defeat G.W. Long

Houston Academy, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, improved to 14-1 on the season with a 49-35 home win over G.W. Long on Thursday in high school basketball.

Rod Jackson and Kadyn Mitchell each scored 11 points to lead the way for the Raiders, while Cam Dyer contributed 10 points.

G.W. Long was led by Tanner Johnston with eight points and Jakirre Redding with seven.

Houston Academy girls 36, G.W. Long 31: Camille Reeves scored 18 and Abby Caldwell 11 as the Raiders got the victory.

Emma Claire Long led the Rebels with 14 points, while Maleah Long contributed eight.

Houston Academy JV boys 50, G.W. Long 39: Thomas Buntin led HA with 14 points, while Renaldo Young added nine.

Woodham Peanut Christmas Classic

Poplar Springs (Fla.)

Poplar Springs 76, Rehobeth 59: McCade Hall scored 35 and Riley Nelson scored 22 for the host team.

Rehobeth was led by Cayden Turvin with 20 points.

Thelma's Lake City Classic

Boys

Smiths Station 57, Opp 49: Jabarri Hill scored 15 for OPp, while JaKayne Mount and AJ Coleman each scored 10. Mount also had 10 rebounds.

JaKelleus Lane added nine points and nine rebounds with three assists for the Bobcats.

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion

Headland High School

Pike County 56, Ashford 23: Amity White scored 25 and Taniyah Green 10 for Pike County in the semifinal game.

Ashford (10-5) was led by Trinity McCree with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.