PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA boys, girls down Providence; Zion Chapel wins thriller

Down one at halftime, Houston Academy took control in the second half to capture a 70-56 home victory over rival Providence Christian on Tuesday night in boys high school basketball action.

Rod Jackson led the way for the Raiders with 29 points, while Kadyn Mitchell followed with 20.

Providence was led by Pearce Boone with 27 points, while Charlie Leger contributed 11.

The Eagles led 33-32 at halftime before the Raiders regrouped with the big second half.

Houston Academy improved to 21-2 overall and is 4-0 in Cass 3A, Area 3 play, while PCS fell to 11-8 and 1-3.

Zion Chapel 71, Luverne 70: Layton Grantham scored on a putback with 17 seconds left to give the Rebels the Class 2A, Area 4 victory.

Slade Grantham led all scorers with 30 points, while Joseph Leger scored 13 and Jacob Chestnut 12 for Zion Chapel (9-11, 2-2).

Luverne was led by Jaden Harris with 19 and Jordan Johnson with 13.

Headland 55, Rehobeth 52: The Rams outscored the Rebels 15-9 in the fourth quarter to overtake a three-point deficit and take the Class 5A, Area 3 game.

Cornelius Arnold had 17 points and Tylen Williams 10 to lead Headland (17-6, 3-0).

Cayden Turvin led Rehobeth (6-12, 0-3) with 17 points.

Charles Henderson 66, Carroll 50: Charles Henderson (13-5, 3-0) clinched the Class 5A, Area 4 regular-season title, beating the Eagles behind 26 points from Jywon Boyd and 15 from Austin Cross.

Carroll (18-5, 2-2) was led by Lakeith Person with 22 points and Miles Ansley with 10.

Dale County 79 Slocomb 59: Nick McCarter led Dale County (10-10, 1-2) in the Class 4A, Area 3 win with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior Smith added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jyielle Britt scored 16 and Jamarvion Scott scored 12.

Slocomb (11-6, 1-2) was led by Rashawn Miller with 28 points and Cade Birge with 23.

Abbeville 66, Ariton 54: Dylan Crawford scored 20, Josh Chitty 19 and Ahmod Billins 14 to lead the Yellow Jackets (13-7, 2-1) in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Ariton (13-7, 2-2) was led by Lawson Leger with 18 points and Landon Tyler with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Ashford 80, Northside Methodist 59: Cameron Fields scored 23, Kobe Small scored 22 with 10 assists, Pete Reaves scored 18 and Ernest Williams scored 11 for the Yellow Jackets (13-8, 3-1) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

NMA (6-11, 0-4) was led by Braylen Clements with 18 points and Ty Chapple with 16.

Geneva County 65, Samson 23: KenLi Preyer had a big game for the Bulldogs with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals in the Class 2A, Area 2 win.

Omari Holmes scored 12 and had eight rebounds and Robert Darden scored 10 and had eight steals for Geneva County (13-9, 4-0).

Samson (1-18, 0-4) was led by Coy Ingram with 12 points.

Opp 63, Pike County 57: JaKellus Lane scored 18 and grabbed nine rebounds for Opp (10-7, 4-0) in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

A.J. Coleman had 16 points and JaKayne Mount had 10 with 15 rebounds.

Cottonwood 62, Wicksburg 46: Anthony Pressley had 21 points and Kylin Hudson 10 to lead the Bears (5-12, 2-2) in the Class 2A, Area 2 win.

For Wicksburg (4-14, 1-3), Gabe Glover scored 16 and Tyler Williams added 12.

Highland Home 49, Goshen 15: The Eagles (3-15, 0-4) were led in the loss by Szemerick Andrews and Jayden McNabb with four points each in the Class 2A, Area 4 contest.

Varsity Girls

HA 54, Providence Christian 28: Camille Reeves led the way for HA (10-3, 3-1) with 16 points in the Class 3A, Area 3 game, while Lauren Baker contributed 12 points and Maci Caldwell 11.

Providence (7-9, 0-4) was led by AnnaBeth Townsend with 16 points and Emily Love with six.

Headland 33, Rehobeth 21: Jayla Franklin had 14 points and Alexus Neal had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Rams (13-5, 3-0) in the Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Maurissa Walker had eight points and Myrical White seven for Rehobeth (4-8, 0-3).

Ashford 48, Northside Methodist 23: Leading Ashford (15-6, 4-0) in the Class 3A, Area 3 win were Jakena Curl with 20 points, six assists and four steals, Amiyah Lewis with 12 points, 10 rebounds with four steals and Trinity McCree with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

For NMA (13-6, 1-3), Jenna Forrester scored eight and Addie Forrester had 11 rebounds.

Abbeville 49, Ariton 23: Ja’mya Glover scored 22, while Bre Hardamon and Aliyah Knight each scored 10 for the Yellow Jackets (14-6, 3-0) in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Ariton (6-9, 0-4) was led by Nya Allen with nine points.

Dale County 41, Slocomb 31: Jas Smith scored 23 points to lead the way for the Warriors (3-11, 1-2) in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.

Slocomb (2-15, 0-3) was led by Lily Hobart with 18.

Geneva County 62, Samson 52: For Geneva County (17-4, 3-1) in the Class 2A, Area 2 win, Charlianna Boutwell scored 20, Jordyn Alston 17 and Jayden Williams 11.

For Samson (13-5, 1-3), Brantley Edberg had 19 and Shaylei Mock had 11.

Cottonwood 46, Wicksburg 14: Cottonwood won its eighth straight game and improved to 10-5 overall and 4-0 in Class 2A, Area 2 with the victory as Saniya Keys had 24 points and Jada Miree 12.

Bella Sellers led Wicksburg (6-12, 0-4) with seven points.

Elba 52, Kinston 45: A’Lyric Whitfield had 20 points and both Nyasia McCollough and Kendra Juarez had eight points each for Elba (14-5, 5-0) in the Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Kaley Norris led Kinston (3-14, 1-4) with 23 points.

Pike County 53, Opp 32: Taniya Green scored 14, Amity White 11 and Ivy White 10 as the Bulldogs improved to 13-8 overall and 4-0 in Class 3A, Area 4 play.

Amiya Thompson scored 10 and had 10 rebounds for Opp (5-9, 1-3) and Vanessa Stoudemire scored nine and had eight rebounds.

Charles Henderson 66, Carroll 43: K.K. Hobdy scored 32 points and Ta'Keiya Brockton had 16 to lead the Trojans (8-8, 1-1), who made 10 3-pointers in the Class 5A, Area 4 game.

Carroll (15-5, 3-1) was led by Ameyah Gray with 15 points and eight rebounds. Taliyah Carter added 10 points, Zymirria Glanton nine and Aaliyah McCray seven.

Lakeside School 50, Chambers Academy 42: The Lady Chiefs trailed 20-15 at the half, but exploded with 25 points in the third period and held on for the victory in the hard-fought egion game.

Chloe Helms led the Chiefs (8-9, 2-0) with 28 points. Eliza Eriksen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Sophie Seaborn scored nine and Jayden Green seven.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy 47, Providence Christian 26: Thomas Buntin scored seven and Trip Rane six to lead a balanced HA attack.

Providence was led by Christian Sutton with seven points.

Charles Henderson 53, Carroll 42: Charles Henderson was led by Kameron Stallworth with 19 points and Cody Cross with 10 points.

Carroll was led by Michael Culver with 14 points, N'Jai Gosha with eight and Trey Glenn with eight.

Headland 52, Rehobeth 47: Conner McKenzie and Quincey Provens both had 15 points to lead Headland.

Patrick Banda had 14 points and Tevin James had 10 for Rehobeth.

Cottonwood 54, Wicksburg 16: Karneliys Miree had 16 points and King Campbell 11 to lead Cottonwood.

Kolt Dickerson and Landon Rainey had five points each for Wicksburg.

Ariton 46, Abbeville 25: Easton Kilpatrick had 16 points and both Jaxon Portwood and Addison Senn had 11 for the Purple Cats.

KD Dawkins had 13 for Abbeville.

Samson 31, Geneva County 30: Tavaris Johnson had 11 points and Tyler Lamb nine points for Samson.

For Geneva County, Zae Brown scored 14.

Opp 46, Pike County 42: Frankie Williams scored 12 to lead Opp.

Dale County 38, Slocomb 35: Tyrel Thrower and Jayden McGhee each scored 10 for Dale County.