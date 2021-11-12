PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA boys, girls open season with win

The Houston Academy girls basketball team opened the season with a 45-30 win over Ashford on Friday night.

Sara Bourkard led the way for the Raiders with 10 points, while Camille Reeves scored nine and Lauren Baker added seven.

For Ashford, Jakena Curl and Trinity McCree each scored 10.

Houston Academy boys 64, Ashford 38: Corey Campbell had a big night with 30 points to lead the Raiders in the season opener.

Adam Kesserwain added 10 points for HA.

Ashford was led by Cameron Fields with 13 points.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy boys 33, Ashford 25: Harrison Swanner scored 10 and Brody Williams eight for the Raiders.

Charles Henderson boys 44, Carroll 24: Zach Batie and Bray Jones each scored 12 for the Trojans.