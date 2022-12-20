PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA downs Dale County

Houston Academy improved to 13-1 with a 59-50 win over Dale County on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.

Rod Jackson led HA with 19 points, while Kadyn Mitchell followed with 16.

For Dale County, Junior Smith had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamarvion Scott 12 points and Isaiah Griffin 10 points.

Providence Christian 64, Pike Liberal Arts 34: Powell Phillips scored 17 and Pearce Boone scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Enterprise 74, Robert E. Lee 51: The defending 7A state champion Wildcats, ranked eighth in the state poll, improved to 8-2 overall and 1-0 in Class 7A, Area 3 play with the win. No stats were available on Tuesday’s game.

Dothan 74, Andalusia 36: Thomas Dowd had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Mehaki Menefee had 15 points and Bryson Berry had 13 points and five assists to lead Dothan. Keith Stampley added nine points for the Wolves.

Headland 68, Daleville 41: Tylen Williams had 16 points, Jaxon Williams 15 and Cornelius Arnold 14 to lead Headland (11-4).

Moses McDowell had 13 points to lead Daleville.

G.W. Long 72, Zion Chapel 65: Bryson Hughes scored 19 points and Daylon Henderson and Brayden Whitehead both had 12 points to lead the G.W. Long win.

Slade Grantham and Jacob Chestnut both had 21 points to lead Zion Chapel.

Florala 53, Ariton 47: Andyn Garris had 14 points and four steals, while Ian Senn and Landon Tyler had 10 points each with Tyler also earning seven rebounds. Paxton Steed added eight points and eight rebounds.

Elba 47, New Brockton 40: Cody Gray and JT Coleman had 12 points each to lead Elba.

Yassiah Rousseau and Baylon Foster had 13 points each and Anthony Silar had 10 for New Brockton.

Bullock County 58, Abbeville 54: For Abbeville, Dylan Crawford scored 20 and Ahmod Billins 12.

Opp 74, Samson 25: Jabarri Hill scored 16 and Terry Davis scored 17 in leading the Bobcats.

JaKelleus Lane had nine points and seven rebounds and AJ Coleman had a career-high 10 assists. It marked the first Opp player in double-digits assists in a game in 30 year.

Southland Academy (Ga.) 81, Lakeside 29: Rhodes Bennett scored 17 for the Chiefs.

Pike County 58, Dale County 56: In a late Monday game, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with six seconds left to take the win at the Enterprise State CC Classic.

Ian Foster led the winning Bulldogs with 25 points.

Nick McCarter paced Dale County with 25 points. Isaiah Griffin added 13 points and Junior Smith led the rebounding with 12 caroms.

Woodham Peanut Christmas Classic

Poplar Springs (Fla.)

Geneva County 64, Geneva 61: The Bulldogs edged the Panthers in a semifinal game of the tournament in Poplar Springs.

KenLi Preyer, Omari Holmes and Robert Darden combined for 58 points to lead Geneva County, which advanced to the championship against Blountstown.

Preyer had 22 points and also had eight rebounds and six steals. Holmes had 21 points plus seven rebounds and five steals and Darden had 15 points and five assists.

For Geneva, Noah Johnson had 16 points and Bryson Barton 14 points.

Blountstown 72, Ashford 63: In the semifinals, Ashford was led by Cam Fields with 28 points and Kobe Small with 22.

Rehobeth 71, North Bay Haven 37: Kayden Turvin scored 28 to pace the Rebels.

Sellers Gibson added 13 points and Jackson Strickland scored 10.

Varsity Girls

Geneva 51, Graceville 36: Makaley Boswell scored 22 points in going over the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading the Panthers. Boswell also had seven steals.

Kaden Ward added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Geneva.

Graceville was led by Alexis Clark with 15 points and Bri Adams with 12.

Enterprise 43, South Walton 35: Sarah Amos had 12 points, Makayla Bass 11 and Lajei Miller eight to lead Enterprise, which avenged a 10-point loss to South Walton from two weeks ago.

Samson 59, Opp 34: Brantley Edberg had 23 points, Alli Brooke Godwin 14 and Shaylei Mock had 12 to lead Samson.

Vanessa Stoudemire led Opp with 18 points.

Houston Academy 55, Dale County 10: Maci Caldwell had 11 points and Camille Reeves nine to lead HA.

Myesa Kennedy and Jas Smith had three points each to lead Dale County.

Providence Christian 38, Pike Liberal Arts 13: AnnaBeth Townsend had seven points and seven steals and Addie Pemberton six points. Maggie McCollough, Reese Colbert and Leighton Frazier added five points each.

Elba 43, New Brockton 41: A’lyric Whitfield had 11 points, including a game-winning layup at the buzzer to give Elba the win.

Ny’asia McCollough, though, led Elba in scoring with 12 points.

Ariana Smith had 16 points and Gabby Eubanks had 12 to lead New Brockton.

Abbeville 56, Bullock County 37: Jamya Glover led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points, while Bre Hardamon added 19.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 38, Eufaula 21: Ryclaire McCree had 13 points and Harmoni Descalzi 10 to lead Dothan.

G.W. Long boys 50, Zion Chapel 45: Marvin McLeod had 17 points and Preston Williams 12 to lead G.W. Long.

Headland boys 34, Daleville 24: Marcus Reeves had 15 points to lead Headland.

Elijah Bandy had 11 points to lead Daleville.

Elba boys 52, New Brockton 26: Brady Johnson and Javante Griggs both had 15 points to lead Elba.

New Brockton was led by Josiah Peterson with 15 points.

Houston Academy boys 64, Dale County 41: Thomas Buntin led the way with 20 points for HA, while Charles McCarthy added nine.

Dale County was led by Tyrel Thrower with 12 and Jayden McGhee with 10.

Providence Christian boys 42, Pike Liberal Arts 11: Tyler Sharp scored 13 and Logan Hagler six for the Eagles.

Opp boys 39, Samson 37: Talan Wicker scored seven to lead Opp.