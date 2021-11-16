PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA girls, boys down Rehobeth

The Houston Academy girls basketball team took a 37-24 win over Rehobeth on Tuesday night in high school varsity action.

Mary Helen Mendheim led the Raiders with eight points, while Sara Bourkard scored seven.

Rehobeth was led by Helen Williamson with seven points.

Houston Academy boys 76, Rehobeth 28: Adam Kesserwani led the Raiders with 23 points and also had eight rebounds.

Kadyn Mitchell scored 19 and dished off five assists and Rod Jackson scored 14.

For Rehobeth, Stewart Davis scored eight.

Carroll boys 82, Daleville 39: Johnny Coleman led all scorers with 23 points for the Eagles.

Bryson Dawkins was right behind with 21, while Lakeith Person added 10 points for Carroll.

Brian Beckwith led Daleville with 13.

Geneva County girls 51, Wicksburg 31: Jordyn Alston scored 21, while Charlianna Boutwell scored nine and Anri Davis eight for the Bulldogs.

Wicksburg was led by Abby Varner with 17 points and Kate Arthur with seven.