PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA girls, boys down Rehobeth

The Houston Academy girls basketball team took a 37-24 win over Rehobeth on Tuesday night in high school varsity action.
Mary Helen Mendheim led the Raiders with eight points, while Sara Bourkard scored seven.
Rehobeth was led by Helen Williamson with seven points.
Houston Academy boys 76, Rehobeth 28: Adam Kesserwani led the Raiders with 23 points and also had eight rebounds.
Kadyn Mitchell scored 19 and dished off five assists and Rod Jackson scored 14.
For Rehobeth, Stewart Davis scored eight.
Carroll boys 82, Daleville 39: Johnny Coleman led all scorers with 23 points for the Eagles.
Bryson Dawkins was right behind with 21, while Lakeith Person added 10 points for Carroll.
Brian Beckwith led Daleville with 13.
Geneva County girls 51, Wicksburg 31: Jordyn Alston scored 21, while Charlianna Boutwell scored nine and Anri Davis eight for the Bulldogs.
Wicksburg was led by Abby Varner with 17 points and Kate Arthur with seven.
Eufaula boys 67, Central-Phenix City 30: Joshua Paige led the Tigers with 14 points, while Caleb Paige was right behind with 13.
Toney Coleman and Patrick Screws each scored 10 and Justin Davis added nine.
Geneva County boys 68, Wicksburg 62: Emmanuel Henderson scored 29 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had four steals for the Bulldogs.
David Payne added 11 points and six rebounds.
For Wicksburg, Dalton Taggart scored 25, Devontae White 21 and Clay Morrison 11.
G.W. Long boys 45, Geneva 40: Kobie Stringer led the Rebels with 17 points, while Avery Roberts added nine.
Geneva was led by Evan Griffin with 18.
Bullock County 63, Abbeville 56: Travontae Glanton had a big game for Abbeville with 20 points and 23 rebounds.
Tyrek Coleman added 11 for Abbeville.
Samson girls 56, Zion Chapel 15: Brantley Edberg scored 13 and Shaylei Mock nine for the Tigers.
Zion Chapel boys 72, Samson 26: Coy Ingram scored nine to lead Samson.
Cottonwood girls 58, Northside Methodist 36: Saniya Keys had 24 points, Ariya Tillman had 12 and Kesha Anglin 11 to lead Cottonwood (1-1).
Northside Methodist (2-1) was led by Kayden Williams had 15 points and Layna Grooms had seven.
Cottonwood boys 74, Northside Methodist 45: Raymon Bryant had 18 points, Allen Jones 17 and Jalen Lettinhand 12 to lead Cottonwood (1-1).
Northside Methodist, which lost the opener of new head coach Reginald Chapple, was led by Kane Helder with 14 points and Jayden Watkins with 23.
Junior Varsity
Carroll boys 49, Daleville 11: Tramel Marshall scored nine, while Nate Elliott and Trey Glenn scored eight each for the Eagles.
G.W. Long boys 49, Geneva 40: Bryson McCrea had 16 points and Cameron Richards 15 to lead G.W. Long.
Ja’carious Threat had 20 to lead Geneva.
Houston Academy boys 38, Rehobeth 23: Judson Bailey led the Raiders with 16 points, while Thomas Buntin and Harrison Swanner each added six.
Rehobeth was led by Ramon Norton with six.
Wicksburg boys 40, Geneva County 33: Gabe Glover led the Panthers with 20 points.
For Geneva County, Colin Bass scored nine and James Wright scored eight.
Zion Chapel boys 45, Samson 15: Samson was led by Sawyer Sewell with seven points.
Eufaula girls 52, Dothan 20: Quannesia Walton led the Tigers with 28 points, while Heaven Duckworth added 12.
Junior High
Northside Methodist boys 27, G.W. Long 26: River Walding got fouled on a layup with two seconds left and made his second free throw to give the Knights the victory.
Isaac Sullivan led the way with eight points and seven rebounds, while John Michael Mordecai and Cason Boothe each scored six and Kingston Whaley had five rebounds.
Northside Methodist girls 19, G.W. Long 6: Addie Forrester scored seven and Dana Cool six for NMA.
Rehobeth girls 32, Geneva County 22: Ebonie Wright had seven points and Maliah Hill six for Geneva County.
Opp boys 51, New Brockton 41: Alan Jones had a career high 24 points with 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals for Opp. D.J. Hines added 18 points.
New Brockton was led by Anthony Silar with 27.
New Brockton girls 25, Opp 11: Reese Eddins scored 10 for New Brockton.
Khristiya Justice scored five for Opp.
Geneva 28, Dauphin 10: Jada Cox scored eight and Erika Torres six for Geneva.