PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA girls down Rehobeth

The Houston Academy girls basketball team took a 37-24 win over Rehobeth on Tuesday night in high school varsity action.
Mary Helen Mendheim led the Raiders with eight points, while Sara Bourkard scored seven.
Rehobeth was led by Helen Williamson with seven points.
Geneva County girls 51, Wicksburg 31: Jordyn Alston scored 21, while Charlianna Boutwell scored nine and Anri Davis eight for the Bulldogs.
Wicksburg was led by Abby Varner with 17 points and Kate Arthur with seven.
Cottonwood girls 58, Northside Methodist 36: Saniya Keys had 24 points, Ariya Tillman had 12 and Kesha Anglin 11 to lead Cottonwood (1-1).
Northside Methodist (2-1) was led by Kayden Williams had 15 points and Layna Grooms had seven.
Cottonwood boys 74, Northside Methodist 45: Raymon Bryant had 18 points, Allen Jones 17 and Jalen Lettinhand 12 to lead Cottonwood (1-1).
Northside Methodist, which lost the opener of new head coach Reginald Chapple, was led by Kane Helder with 14 points and Jayden Watkins with 23.
Junior Varsity
Carroll boys 49, Daleville 11: Tramel Marshall scored nine, while Nate Elliott and Trey Glenn scored eight each for the Eagles.
G.W. Long boys 49, Geneva 40: Bryson McCrea had 16 points and Cameron Richards 15 to lead G.W. Long.
Ja’carious Threat had 20 to lead Geneva.
Eufaula girls 52, Dothan 20: Quannesia Walton led the Tigers with 28 points, while Heaven Duckworth added 12.
Junior High
Northside Methodist boys 27, G.W. Long 26: River Walding got fouled on a layup with two seconds left and made his second free throw to give the Knights the victory.
Isaac Sullivan led the way with eight points and seven rebounds, while John Michael Mordecai and Cason Boothe each scored six and Kingston Whaley had five rebounds.
Northside Methodist girls 19, G.W. Long 6: Addie Forrester scored seven and Dana Cool six for NMA.
Rehobeth girls 32, Geneva County 22: Ebonie Wright had seven points and Maliah Hill six for Geneva County.
Opp boys 51, New Brockton 41: Alan Jones had a career high 24 points with 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals for Opp. D.J. Hines added 18 points.
New Brockton was led by Anthony Silar with 27.
New Brockton girls 25, Opp 11: Reese Eddins scored 10 for New Brockton.