PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA girls down Rehobeth

The Houston Academy girls basketball team took a 37-24 win over Rehobeth on Tuesday night in high school varsity action.

Mary Helen Mendheim led the Raiders with eight points, while Sara Bourkard scored seven.

Rehobeth was led by Helen Williamson with seven points.

Geneva County girls 51, Wicksburg 31: Jordyn Alston scored 21, while Charlianna Boutwell scored nine and Anri Davis eight for the Bulldogs.

Wicksburg was led by Abby Varner with 17 points and Kate Arthur with seven.

Cottonwood girls 58, Northside Methodist 36: Saniya Keys had 24 points, Ariya Tillman had 12 and Kesha Anglin 11 to lead Cottonwood (1-1).

Northside Methodist (2-1) was led by Kayden Williams had 15 points and Layna Grooms had seven.

Cottonwood boys 74, Northside Methodist 45: Raymon Bryant had 18 points, Allen Jones 17 and Jalen Lettinhand 12 to lead Cottonwood (1-1).

Northside Methodist, which lost the opener of new head coach Reginald Chapple, was led by Kane Helder with 14 points and Jayden Watkins with 23.

Junior Varsity