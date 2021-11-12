PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA girls open season with win

The Houston Academy girls basketball team opened the season with a 45-30 win over Ashford on Friday night.

Sara Bourkard led the way for the Raiders with 10 points, while Camille Reeves scored nine and Lauren Baker added seven.

For Ashford, Jakena Curl and Trinity McCree each scored 10.

Late Thursday

Northside Methodist girls 62, Wewahitchka (Fla.) 11: Kayden Williams led Northside Methodist with 19 points and Joleigh Parmer had 13. Layna Grooms added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Junior High

Houston Academy boys 35, Northside Methodist 28: The Knights fell to the Raiders despite 14 points from John Michael Mordecai, who hit four 3-pointers.

Issac Sullivan had eight rebounds and Cason Boothe five rebounds and four steals.

Northside Methodist girls 30, Houston Academy 26: Addie Forrester scored 14 and Dana Cool added eight for NMA.